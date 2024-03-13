Mumbai: CMO staffer transferred for threatening RTI activist

Activist demands stricter action, wants him to be sacked

CCTV footage of Santosh Sonawane at RTI activist Yogesh Sonawane’s doorstep

Clerk employed at the CMO, has been promptly transferred from the Revenue Department The complainant said the clerk should have been relocated to some distant department The transfer merely shifts the clerk to another department within the same building

In the aftermath of a departmental inquiry, the clerk employed at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), who had allegedly threatened an RTI activist after visiting his residence, has been promptly transferred from the Revenue Department of the CMVO office to another department, effective immediately.

However, expressing dissatisfaction with this decision, the complainant, Yogesh Sonawane told mid-day, "The clerk's brazen threats to me at my home reflect the audacity of those working in the CMO. Such individuals should be dismissed from their positions." The complainant said the clerk Santosh Sonawane should have been relocated to some distant department. However, the transfer merely shifts the clerk to another department within the same building, potentially allowing for continued influence.

Santosh Sonawane, the accused

Situated within Konkan Bhawan is an office overseeing all societies in Mumbai. Allegedly, while serving as the society's chairperson, Santosh abused his position by sending handwritten letters to Yogesh’s relatives, on behalf of the Deputy Registrar. Discrepancies emerged when original documents were requested through RTI from the department at Konkan Bhawan, revealing inconsistencies between the received letters and their purported content. RTI activist Yogesh said, "Santosh is misusing his position; strict action should be taken against him."

Contrary to the activist's claims, Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue Chief Minister Secretariat office at Konkan Bhavan, Vivek Gaikwad, said, "Santosh was not working in the CMO office; he was in the Entertainment Revenue Department. He has now been transferred to the Building Department."



Office where Santosh Sonawane is a clerk

The case

Yogesh had previously sought RTI information regarding the clerk Santosh. Santosh, purportedly employed at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat office in Konkan Bhavan, allegedly threatened the activist, who had been pursuing information related to him through RTI. The clerk allegedly visited the activist's residence in Samta Nagar, Kandivli, with a copy of the RTI and threatened him in front of his family. The activist and his family have reported living in fear due to the threat and have filed a complaint at the Samta Nagar police station, although the police have only registered a non-cognizable offence instead of an FIR.