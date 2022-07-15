Mumbai: CNG fare hike sets kaali-peeli drivers' tempers rising

Drivers demand immediate fare rise, say they have been losing income of over R300 a day; write to transport secretary seeking hike

Drivers of CNG taxis want the minimum fare to be Rs 35. File pic

Even as transporters expressed happiness over the lowering of the prices of diesel and petrol, Mumbai’s kaali-peeli taxi operators protested on Thursday, as fares of CNG have also been raised. They said they have been incurring huge losses.

The newly formed Eknath Shinde-led government on Thursday decided to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively. However, the retail price of CNG and PNG got costlier, as Mahanagar Gas Ltd. raised the CNG price by Rs 4 per kg and PNG price by Rs 3 per scm (standard cubic metre) in the megapolis, to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee.

Also read: Maha govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively

‘Increase minimum fare’

With the rise in prices of CNG yet again on Wednesday, Mumbai taxi drivers said they need an immediate fare rise from the minimum fare of Rs 25 to Rs 35, as they have been incurring a daily loss of over Rs 300.

“We had made several representations to the state transport secretary to revise the taxi fare for Mumbai city, since the CNG price has increased by Rs 32 per kg after the last revision. Our proposal for the revision of taxi fare is pending. On Wednesday again, the price of CNG was increased from Rs 76 to Rs 80 per kg. Poor taxi operators are incurring a loss of Rs 300 per day due to the hiked CNG price,” Mumbai Taximens’ Union General Secretary Anthony L Quadros said. The taxi drivers have written to the transport secretary, Maharashtra, requesting a fare hike.

“The four-member Khatua Committee, appointed by the Maharashtra government to determine optimal fare structures for taxis, autos and cab aggregators, had earlier recommended to the government, that if the CNG price was increased more than 25% after the last fare revision, they should revise the taxi fares immediately. The price of CNG has increased by more than 35 per cent and still the fare revision was not done,” he added.

Transporters happy

Transporters, however, thanked the Maharashtra government for lowering fuel prices. “We are thankful to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He has been true to his words and has won a lot of appreciation from the people of the state and transport fraternity in particular,” Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman, core committee and former president, All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said.

“It has been the AIMTC’s consistent demand to bring petrol and diesel prices in Maharashtra at par with neighbouring states, as it will generate revenue for the exchequer on account of increase in purchase from within the state,” he added. “Reduction in prices of petrol and diesel is a right move by the new government in the direction of bringing parity in prices vis a vis other states, and to provide relief to people from spiralling inflation,” Singh said.

Rs 80

Increase in price of CNG per kg on Wednesday