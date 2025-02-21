The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dismissed concerns about structural defects in the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, clarifying that visible patches are part of preventive maintenance. Officials assured that the road is entirely safe, with no cracks or potholes, and will be restored to its original appearance within weeks.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has strongly refuted allegations regarding structural defects in the Dharmveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project, asserting that the road is entirely safe with no cracks or potholes.

The civic body clarified that the patches visible on the road are part of a preventive maintenance measure, where a mastik layer has been applied to strengthen the surface ahead of the monsoon.

BMC officials stated that visuals and images circulating in the media, particularly of the Haji Ali Bridge section, have led to speculation regarding the quality of construction.

However, they confirmed that these patches are not repairs due to damage but a precautionary layer of mastik applied to prevent potholes.

The civic body assured that within the next 15 to 20 days, the road surface would be restored to its original appearance.

Addressing the concerns, the civic body appealed to the public not to believe in rumours or incomplete information being circulated.

The northbound stretch (Chowpatty to Worli) was opened for traffic in July 2024 after being asphalted.

In some areas, expansion joints widened over time, necessitating the application of an additional mastik layer to prevent further widening and ensure durability before the monsoon.

BMC explained that prolonged heavy rainfall could weaken the asphalt surface, potentially causing potholes.

To avoid such deterioration, selective mastik layering was undertaken at key sections.

The next phase will involve applying a fresh asphalt layer to meet engineering standards, restoring the road’s uniform appearance within a few weeks.

The southbound stretch (Worli to Chowpatty) remains unaffected, as it was opened to traffic in March 2024 and had sufficient time to stabilise before the monsoon.

Mastik layering was not required on this stretch, further proving that the construction of the coastal road is structurally sound and free from defects.

BMC reiterated that the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is one of the most significant infrastructure developments in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India.

The project sets new standards in engineering, construction quality, and urban mobility.