Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai coastal road is structurally sound no cracks or potholes BMC

Mumbai coastal road is structurally sound, no cracks or potholes: BMC

Updated on: 21 February,2025 02:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dismissed concerns about structural defects in the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, clarifying that visible patches are part of preventive maintenance. Officials assured that the road is entirely safe, with no cracks or potholes, and will be restored to its original appearance within weeks.

Mumbai coastal road is structurally sound, no cracks or potholes: BMC

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai coastal road is structurally sound, no cracks or potholes: BMC
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has strongly refuted allegations regarding structural defects in the Dharmveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project, asserting that the road is entirely safe with no cracks or potholes.


The civic body clarified that the patches visible on the road are part of a preventive maintenance measure, where a mastik layer has been applied to strengthen the surface ahead of the monsoon.


BMC officials stated that visuals and images circulating in the media, particularly of the Haji Ali Bridge section, have led to speculation regarding the quality of construction.


However, they confirmed that these patches are not repairs due to damage but a precautionary layer of mastik applied to prevent potholes.

The civic body assured that within the next 15 to 20 days, the road surface would be restored to its original appearance.

Addressing the concerns, the civic body appealed to the public not to believe in rumours or incomplete information being circulated.

The northbound stretch (Chowpatty to Worli) was opened for traffic in July 2024 after being asphalted.

In some areas, expansion joints widened over time, necessitating the application of an additional mastik layer to prevent further widening and ensure durability before the monsoon.

BMC explained that prolonged heavy rainfall could weaken the asphalt surface, potentially causing potholes.

To avoid such deterioration, selective mastik layering was undertaken at key sections.

The next phase will involve applying a fresh asphalt layer to meet engineering standards, restoring the road’s uniform appearance within a few weeks.

The southbound stretch (Worli to Chowpatty) remains unaffected, as it was opened to traffic in March 2024 and had sufficient time to stabilise before the monsoon.

Mastik layering was not required on this stretch, further proving that the construction of the coastal road is structurally sound and free from defects.

BMC reiterated that the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is one of the most significant infrastructure developments in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India.

The project sets new standards in engineering, construction quality, and urban mobility.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai coastal road expressway mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK