The traffic jam on the road going towards Mumbai is taking place near Vashi toll plaza due to the ongoing road work ahead of Vashi toll plaza in Mumbai jurisdiction and traffic officials are working to resolve the issue

Traffic jam at Vashi toll plaza

Listen to this article Traffic snarls at Vashi toll plaza as roadwork causes delays for Mumbai-bound commuters x 00:00

The motorists coming towards Mumbai from Panvel via the highway are facing inconvenience due to the traffic jam that is taking place near the Vashi toll plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official from Vashi traffic division said, "The traffic jam on the road going towards Mumbai is taking place near Vashi toll plaza due to the ongoing road work ahead of Vashi toll plaza in Mumbai jurisdiction and traffic officials are working to resolve the issue."

Versova locals face fresh traffic hell as Rs 18,120 cr sea link work begins

Residents of Versova and Four Bungalows in Andheri West, already dealing with dug-up roads, must brace themselves for even worse traffic congestion as work on the Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL) has commenced on Juhu-Versova Link Road.

A Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official said, “The geotechnical work for the construction of the connector starting from the Juhu-Versova Link Road towards the Versova-end of the sea link has begun, and barricades have been placed on the road. We will see to it that the work is carried out in such a manner that there is minimum inconvenience to motorists using Juhu-Versova Link Road.”

On Monday, when this correspondent travelled on the stretch, barricades had been placed along the median of the road. When the actual construction work begins, there is a high chance that traffic jam will take place on this stretch. Residents have been complaining about traffic due to ongoing concreting work at Seven Bungalows, Four Bungalows areas and Juhu-Versova Link Road.

Project progress

An official attached to the BVSL project told this newspaper that around 25 per cent of civil work on the project was complete and the speed of the work would increase as Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had recently granted certain permissions related to the project.

According to the minutes of the last MCZMA meeting that took place in December 2024, the MSRDC proposed a few amendments, including bifurcating and extending the Versova connector using a cable-stayed bridge for better traffic disbursal (to minimise impacts on mangroves and reduce traffic congestion at earlier proposed connector end), relocating two navigational spans on the main alignment and adding two new 12O-metre navigational spans on the Juhu connector, and extending the Juhu connector towards the Western Express Highway for better traffic disbursal.