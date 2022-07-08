Mumbai colleges lower 4-5 percentage points in cut-offs in second merit list

Several city colleges have lowered 4-5 percentage points; shortlisted students must verify all the documents and pay fees online, along with the declaration form between July 8 and July 13

Only 17 per cent seats are available for FYBA, while only 23 per cent are left in FY Bcom at RD National College, Bandra. Pic/Sameer Markande

Blame it on the lower marks of HSC students this year or the fact that CBSE/ISC students are still out of the admissions process, but several city colleges have lowered 4-5 percentage points in cut-offs in the second merit list. The second merit list for undergraduate course admissions for the academic year 2022-2023 was released online on July 7.

“Even in the second merit list, the cut-off marks have dropped by at least 4 to 5 per cent in each course this year. By the time CBSE and ICSE results are out we will be preparing or have declared the third merit list,” said Chaitali Chakraborty, principal of Thakur College of Science and Commerce.

According to the schedule set by Mumbai University, the students shortlisted in the second merit list must complete the verification of all the documents and pay the fees online, along with the declaration form between July 8 and July 13. The first merit list of the Mumbai University was released on June 29, and the online document verification, payment of fees and declarations were supposed to be done from June 30 and July 6.

The MU second merit list was prepared on the basis of the number of seats available after the first round of counselling and the last qualifying marks of the students.

Over 50% seats full

More than 50 per cent of the total seats in top colleges have already filled. R D National College is among few of the colleges where half or more than half seats in various courses have been filled. As per data shared on seat filling by Neha Jagtiani, principal of R D National College, only 17 per cent of seats are available for FYBA, while only 23 per cent are left in FY Bcom. Less than half of the total seats are available in most of the self-finance courses offered at National College.

CBSE, ICSE results awaited

While admissions to MU-affiliated colleges are rapidly progressing, students of CBSE and ISC (ICSE Std XII) still await their results. According to sources, both the board results are expected post-July 15. In comparison to the past two years, CBSE this year will declare results early despite the COVID-19 impact.

The third merit list for the Mumbai University UG admission 2022 will be released on July 14. The document verification process for it will be conducted from July 14 to July 16.