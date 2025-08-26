Sule pointed out that two schools and a hospital are located in close proximity of the liquor shops, which creates a disturbing environment for people in the locality

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to take immediate steps to shut liquor shops in south Mumbai’s upscale Breach Candy area, citing residents’ safety concerns.

In her letter dated August 25, Sule highlighted complaints from the Breach Candy Residents’ Forum, which alleged that liquor outlets in the locality are creating nuisance and law-and-order issues, according to the news agency PTI.

She pointed out that two schools and a hospital are located in close proximity of the liquor shops, which creates a disturbing environment for people in the locality.

The NCP (SP) working president also highlighted complaints of traffic congestion, noise pollution, late-night crowd gatherings, gambling activities and harassment of women and children in the vicinity, as per the news agency PTI.

"Women and senior citizens in particular have raised concerns over safety. Police have to frequently intervene in cases of quarrels and assaults in the area. Around 200 local residents have already submitted a signed memorandum seeking closure of these establishments," she said, reported PTI.

Sule appealed to the state government to take urgent steps to shut down the liquor shops operating in the locality.

Supriya Sule alleges Rs 4,800 crore scam in Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana

Earlier, Sule also alleged a Rs 4,800 crore scam in the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana. Opposition leader Sule, while slamming the current Maharashtra Government, also demanded a white paper and an inquiry into the financial assistance scheme for women.

While speaking to the media in Pune, Supriya Sule said, “A majority of beneficiaries have been omitted from the scheme, under which women in the age group of 21–65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, are provided a monthly sum of Rs 1,500,” as cited by news agency PTI.

She further claimed, "Around 25 to 26 lakh names have been removed from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, of which nearly two lakh are from Pune. I want to ask the government, on what basis were the forms initially accepted, and now, on what parameters have the names been omitted?"

Sule further pointed out that even male applicants were enrolled in the scheme, which is meant exclusively for women.

