NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday alleged a Rs 4,800 crore scam in Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, claiming millions of women were wrongly excluded and even male applicants were enrolled. She demanded a white paper, CAG report, and inquiry.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday alleged a Rs 4,800 crore scam in the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana. Opposition leader Sule, while slamming the current Maharashtra Government, also demanded a white paper and an inquiry into the financial assistance scheme for women.

While speaking to the media in Pune, Supriya Sule said, “A majority of beneficiaries have been omitted from the scheme, under which women in the age group of 21–65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, are provided a monthly sum of Rs 1,500,” as cited by news agency PTI.

She further claimed, "Around 25 to 26 lakh names have been removed from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, of which nearly two lakh are from Pune. I want to ask the government, on what basis were the forms initially accepted, and now, on what parameters have the names been omitted?"

Supriya Sule further pointed out that even male applicants were enrolled in the scheme, which is meant exclusively for women.

The Baramati MP also emphasised, "Was the government unable to differentiate between male and female applicants? What kind of software was used, and who deployed this mechanism? This entire matter should be thoroughly probed," as cited by news agency PTI.

While alleging a Rs 4,800 crore scam in the scheme, MLA Sule said that she would urge the Chief Minister to release a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report and a white paper, and initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Claiming that the Chief Minister will take appropriate action, Sule said, "If the state government fails to do this, we will be left with no option but to approach Delhi. Unfortunately, this seems necessary. I am, however, confident that the Chief Minister will take action," as cited by news agency PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that “ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme should voluntarily withdraw their names, and action should be taken against men who had enrolled for it.”

Replying to Bhujbal, Sule asserted that, "Bhujbal saheb said there is a need to take action against all those who wrongly received benefits. But who exactly are these people? When account numbers were sought, was KYC not done? Were Aadhaar cards not verified? The state government must answer where this money has gone. I am going to file a public interest litigation in this matter."

Reacting to the delimitation of wards ahead of the civic polls in the state, she alleged that wards have been divided as per the convenience of a few, without keeping voters in mind.

(With inputs from PTI)