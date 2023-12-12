Breaking News
Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370; calls for polls by Sept 30
Dharavi redevelopment: Will protest if no rehabilitation of residents before project kicks off, says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik
Mumbai: MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai named new Chhattisgarh CM, swearing-in on Dec 13
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Conman dupes Andheri resident using car rental scheme arrested

Mumbai: Conman dupes Andheri resident using car rental scheme, arrested

Updated on: 12 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Convinced by accused, businessman bought 18 secondhand luxury cars and gave them on lease for Rs 22.17 lakh a month, but the accused stopped paying rent after two months

Mumbai: Conman dupes Andheri resident using car rental scheme, arrested

One of the secondhand cars acquired by businessman Karandeep Singh Lugani

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Conman dupes Andheri resident using car rental scheme, arrested
x
00:00

The Andheri police have apprehended a conman identified as Sheldon Vaz who allegedly cheated a businessman of approximately Rs 65 lakh. Vaz allegedly convinced the businessman to buy a fleet of 19 high-end cars and rent it to him for R22.17 lakh per month. Later, Vaz stopped paying the rent and refused to return the cars.


According to police sources, Vaz paid the rent only for the first couple of months before stopping the payments. This prompted the businessman, 32-year-old Karandeep Singh Lugani, who is the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) North Central Mumbai, to file an FIR. The police have recovered around 10 cars so far.


Sheldon Vaz, the accused
Sheldon Vaz, the accused


Lugani runs a business of providing skilled manpower to foreign countries. He resides in JB Nagar, Andheri East, and has known Vaz for 13 years. According to Lugani, Vaz visited his home and office multiple times in February 2023 and introduced his high-end car rental business.

Vaz’s scheme involved Lugani buying 19 secondhand high-end cars (of brands like Audi, Jaguar, BMW, and Mercedes) with the help of loans. Vaz would rent the cars from Lugani and pay him Rs 22.17 lakh per month, which Lugani would use to pay the EMIs. 

Lugani discussed the scheme with his family and purchased 18 secondhand high-end cars. He issued a cheque of Rs 5.5 lakh and paid Rs 2.65 lakh in cash for a nineteenth car, but the purchase was never completed. The duo also drew up an agreement for the leased vehicles.

Vaz paid the rent for two months but subsequently ceased payments and avoided contact with Lugani. According to Lugani’s complaint to Andheri police, when he did manage to speak to Vaz, the latter abused him and threatened him, prompting him to file the complaint. The FIR was registered in September.

Lugani denounced Vaz as a major swindler, claiming he had duped numerous individuals, including himself. Lugani emphasised two common tactics — taking high-end cars on rent and obtaining money by mortgaging them via unsuspecting individuals in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

An officer from Andheri police told mid-day, “Vaz was arrested on December 3 and is currently in police custody. The investigation is going on.”

10
No of cars recovered by cops so far

Rs 65L
Amount (in cash and cars’ value) Lugani has been cheated of

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bharatiya janata party andheri mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK