Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs

Trustees to resume renovating 300-yr-old grade 2A structure shortly

The Bhikha Behram Well was built in 1725. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has given a no-objection certificate for the conservation of Bhikha Behram Well and its premises on Veer Nariman Road in Churchgate. The 300-year-old heritage site's trustees have decided to start work in the next two to three days.

In the second week of January 2023, the trustees commenced repairing the surroundings of the grade 2A structure, which was built in 1725. According to the committee's guidelines, a NOC is required before carrying out repairs at a heritage site. The BMC administration then requested the trustees to stop the repair work. On January 11, the MHCC in a meeting ordered that a proposal for the restoration of the well and surrounding area be submitted.

The trustees on February 6 submitted a proposal and detailed report prepared by an architect to the MHCC. On February 17, the committee issued a NOC for conservation work, a copy of which is in mid-day's possession. “I received a copy of the NOC on Monday. We will start the conservation work in two to three days, as per the guidelines,” said Burjor Antia, chairperson of the Bhikha Behram Well’s trustees.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's deputy municipal architect, whose signature is on the NOC, the scope of work includes raising the general floor level by 100 mm with the respect to the road level, replacing the existing rough Kota stone flooring with tiles, providing adequate site drainage, restoring door frames and shutters with marginal alteration of the door height, increasing the height of the brick parapet wall of the well by 250 mm, which is to be topped with the existing stone coping (covering), to be in consonance with the risen floor level.

The MHCC has ordered the trustees to ensure that the structural stability and integrity of the well and premises are maintained. All original architectural features and elements of the site should be restored to their original form. All work should be carried out as per conservation norms and under expert supervision. For any subsequent changes, an amended NOC of the MHCC should be obtained while a completion certificate from the committee must be obtained after the completion of the work.

MHCC chairman Dr Ramanath Jha did not respond to mid-day's calls at the time of going to press.

