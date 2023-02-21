Unhealthy time, warn experts amid changing temperatures in Mumbai

Hot days and cool nights in city behind myriad ailments, experts concerned that extreme temperatures will hit the vulnerable hardest, eventually increase mortality

AMID cases of fever, throat irritation and cough, eye infection, gradually increasing due to the rise in day temperature and slightly cooler nights, health experts have expressed concern for vulnerable populations who cannot regulate their body temperature effectively. With the prevailing weather conditions likely to be connected to climate change, medical professionals advise that the public protect itself from the extreme temperatures.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of Medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, said that the recent high variation between day and night temperatures in several states in India, particularly in Maharashtra, is worrisome. Dr Shaikh quoted a study published in the July 2021 edition of the journal Lancet Planetary Health (LPH), which concluded that the temperature variations are a sign of climate change and could lead to an increase in ailments. Dr Shaikh added that the study concluded that the variation could disturb normal sleeping patterns, cause immune damage, increase heart ailments and chronic ailments such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and mental health problems.

“A sudden change from warm to cold could tilt the body’s adaptation and trigger chances of developing infections,” Dr Shaikh said. He quoted another study from LPH’s July 2022 edition said that the variations could increase viral infections, cough, joint pains and diarrhea, all of which could cumulatively increase mortality.

Connection to Mumbai

“Changes in overall weather conditions, rather than changes in the temperature cause illness. There are three main factors behind the rising rates of illness during these weather changes — being exposed to hot air, drier air, and spending more time outdoors. Mumbai city temperatures fluctuating between 28 and 38°C during late evenings and afternoons are making citizens uncomfortable,” said Dr Subhash Hira, professor of Global Health at the University of Washington-Seattle and member of the core team of G-20.

Dr Hira added, “Heat stroke can occur when temperature rises above 40°C and cause death. Some develop heat exhaustion at slightly lower temperatures causing loss of alertness, muscle spasms, convulsions, and dangerous falls. Hot air exposure among those with chronic lung diseases will worsen their condition.”

Infections flourish

“Many bacterial and viral infections flourish with rising environment temperatures causing eye, throat, and skin infections. The city is entering an unhealthy weather time for a few months. Citizens must keep themselves hydrated, wear a mask when outside, and sanitise hands frequently, and be alert about heat strokes,” concluded Dr Hira.

“Heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related death and can exacerbate underlying illnesses including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, psychological distress, asthma, and increase the risk of accidents and infectious diseases,” said Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of surgery at DY Patil Medical College. “Climate change can also contribute to extreme cold weather events. When the warm air destabilises the polar vortex that circulates cold air at Earth’s poles, the cold air can be released toward the equator. Health impacts of extreme cold can include cardiovascular stresses as the body struggles to retain heat and can cause hypothermia. Vulnerability to cold weather events depends on many non-climate factors, such as the built environment and an individual’s age or health status,” added Dr Vagholkar.

“Health outcomes of temperature extremes are closely related and, in some cases, interdependent on air quality, infrastructure, demography, and mental health status. Individuals should avoid moving during the afternoons when temperatures are high and remain hydrated,” Dr Vagholkar advised.

According to experts, research indicates that most people can adapt to incremental increases in average normal temperatures, but children, pregnant women, and older adults are more susceptible to adverse effects.

Taking precautions outdoors

Dr Santosh Bansode, emergency specialist said, “Various outdoor sports events happen everywhere, including schools. In such events, even those who do not play sports regularly participate and get exposed to high temperatures and humidity, without realising they may be more prone to viral infections. People should avoid going out into the direct sunlight, especially between 12 pm to 5 pm.”

“We must hydrate with plenty of fluids, eat healthy and do light exercises to have good immunity. Our immunity protects us from such viral infections. Patients with severe comorbidities and low immunity should take extra precautions while going out in such high temperatures. A flu vaccine for them is advisable,” Dr Bansode concluded.