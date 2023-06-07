Mumbai: Cop felicitated for saving suicidal teen

Girl, a Rajasthan resident, had slashed wrist following quarrel with parents over coming to Mumbai

Constable Nikita Mhatre being felicitated by Joint CP Satyanarayan Chaudhary. Mhatre had carried the girl in her arms and rushed her to hospital

A 16-year-old from Khar West owes her life to a woman constable of Khar police station. When the teenager slit her wrist on Sunday, the constable rushed the girl to hospital. The woman constable is Nikita Mhatre attached to the Nirbhaya squad. Constable Mhatre was also felicitated by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary at the police commissioner’s office, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Rajasthan had come to Mumbai with her parents for work. The woman and her parents were staying at a dharmashala at Khar west. On Sunday, the parents had gone out for work and while she was alone in the room, she slit her wrist with a blade. The dharmshala staff immediately informed the police.

Senior Inspector Mohan Mane of Khar police station said, “We received a call from controls about a girl found unconscious at the dharmashala. Mhatre received the same information in the Nirbhaya Squad car and rushed to the spot.”

“Constable Mhatre carried the girl in her arms from the spot and rushed her to hospital. The girl lost lots of blood but the doctors managed to save her life. The girl was admitted in the ICU and later recovered,” Senior PI Mane further said. “We found out that the girl had a fight with her parents as she had not wanted to come to Mumbai. We also felicitated the constable Mhatre for saving the teen’s life,” Mane explained.