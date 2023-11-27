Breaking News
Mumbai cops arrest man for duping entrepreneur of Rs 15 lakh

Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Had promised woman 18 tickets to the India-Pakistan World Cup Cricket match last month but gave only 9

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A 37-year-old man has been arrested but his accomplice is on the run for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based woman entrepreneur to the tune of Rs 15 lakh by not giving her promised tickets for the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match held last month.


Police said the complainant used to run an event management company and had paid Rs 34 lakh to one of the two accused, identified as Saurabh Nikam, towards arranging 18 tickets for the presidency class of the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.


However, Nikam and another accused Venkat Mandala handed only nine tickets to the complainant. They threatened her when she asked for the rest of the tickets and also refused to return the money, a Mumbai police officer said on Sunday. He said Mandala has close links with cricket bookies and with a hotelier based in Mumbai.


A deal for the tickets was allegedly finalised in a bungalow in Juhu, the police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), he said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

