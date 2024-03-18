Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal

Police say rape allegations cannot be substantiated, and even suggest complainant might have had malicious intent

Sajjan Jindal during an event. Pic/Atul Kamble

Key Highlights Share:





In a significant development for Sajjan Jindal, the BKC police have filed a closure report The report asserts that the allegations made in the FIR cannot be substantiated The reason being that she failed to provide evidence

In a significant development for JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal, the BKC police have filed a closure report in the rape case lodged against him last year by a city-based doctor and actress. The report, filed as a B summary (typically submitted in instances of false or frivolous cases), asserts that the allegations made in the FIR by the victim cannot be substantiated.