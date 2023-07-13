Mumbai: Cops make arrest in notorious Irani basti

This time too, locals attacked them by pelting stones at them, but the Kalachowkie police team managed to nab the accused resident and bring him to Mumbai

The Irani locality in Ambivali, situated on the outskirts of Mumbai, is back in the news. The locality's residents are notorious for attacking the police if they arrive there to make arrests.

This time, a police team from Mumbai, which had gone there to nab a resident who is an accused, was attacked on Tuesday night.

A team of Kalachowie cops zeroed in on the accused who had cheated a 78-year-old woman of her 10 gm gold chain worth Rs 40,000 on July 4 at Lalbaug Market. The accused was identified as Kabul Naushad Ali, 60. The detection team of Kalachowkie police had done a recee of the area to lay the trap to nab Ali.

The arrest

“The accused is a history-sheeter and has 29 offences in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik city as well registered against him. We were keeping a close eye on his movements. We knew there were instances of attack on police teams in the past, hence we laid the trap from 4pm on Tuesday," said a cop from the team.

Two officers and 7 constables from the Detection and Anti-Terrorist Cell were watching the accused. As soon as an informer indicated his arrival in Irani basti, the team tried to nab the accused. The police chased and nabbed him, but a crowd of locals started gathering. “They were trying to free him (accused) from our custody, but we didn’t give in," added the officer.

As the cops were not freeing the accused, the crowd started pelting stones at them. The attack continued till cops managed to rush the accused to Ambivali railway station. When a train arrived at the platform, the police got in with the accused and took him to Mumbai.

This is not the first time when members of the Irani community in the locality have attacked a police team. mid-day has reported on previous such instances.

In April this year, sleuths of the crime branch of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police went to great lengths to nab a chain snatcher at Ambivali. Fearing backlash, they mixed up in the community as fruit sellers, eatery owners, an autorickshaw driver, and did not shave and bathe for weeks. They also wore tattered slippers and soiled clothes, just to conduct recce for 15 days in the area. Once they managed to catch hold of 24-year-old Abbas Amjad Irani, the cops literally carried him on their shoulders for over 500-metres to avoid locals attacking them, and then crossed railway tracks to arrest him.

Police view

The local police blame the visiting police teams for lack of coordination and intimation. “As per standard operating procedure (SOP), any police team taking action or having operations in other commissionerates should inform the local police. Most of the time when the attack happens, the police team hasn’t informed us. In fact if they come under attack they must at least inform us later so that we can file a case, but this also doesn’t happen” said a cop from Khadakpada police station.

DCP (Zone 3) Sachin Gunjal, under whose jurisdiction the controversial area falls said, “We are aware of the behaviour of the (Irani) community and have witnessed such instances of resistance in past. But every time a visiting police team informed us or got us involved, the operation was completed without any problems. We urge cops to inform us before, we are here to help but if teams think otherwise, the reaction is adverse”.

However, a cop who was part of an MHB police raid had a different perspective. “Sometimes we don’t inform the local police because the local residents are familiar with their faces. We understand risk of operating without local support but if the people get an idea of operations in advance after identifying the cops, we can’t even lay a trap,” he said.

Another senior officer from Thane police said, “It is understandable that the cops who feel the involvement of local cops will lead to failure of their operations, but they must consider the danger in such operations.”