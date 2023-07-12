Mumbai: Senior cop under scanner over bribe allegations

A developer has alleged that a constable allegedly demanded R20lakh on behalf of the senior inspector of RAK Marg police station; ACP-level inquiry initiated against the senior inspector, constable was transferred

The residents of Adarsh Nagar have complained about the developer to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. Representation pic/Satej Shinde

A constable attached to RAK Marg police station was recently transferred to the Central region control room as punishment posting, while a senior police inspector is in the dock for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a local developer in a dispute with the residents of a proposed SRA project in Sewri. The department has initiated an ACP-level inquiry in the matter.

Firoz Tinwala, a developer from south Mumbai, has undertaken an SRA project at Adarsh Nagar, Sewri. The residents have complained about the developer to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. The SRA has directed the RAK Marg cops to provide security to its officials when they go to the site regarding the issues of residents.

The issue

“The developer had a word with Senior Inspector Mahadeo Nimbalkar regarding the ongoing dispute on July 3. Nimbalkar directed the developer to pay the fees for police protection according to the government norms,” said a police officer.

“The developer then alleged that two constables from RAK Marg police station approached him asking for R20 lakh for delaying protection at the site for SRA action. The developer alleged the money was demanded to delay the police protection in the project, as demanded by the residents by 20 to 25 days for petty reasons,” the officer added.

Alleging that the money was actually sought by constable at behest of the Senior Inspector, Tinwala approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau on July 6 and submitted an audio clip in which Constable Mangesh Bhople is allegedly heard asking for R20 Lakh from the developer at the behest of the senior inspector. According to sources, ACB has launched an inquiry against the constable. The other constable has been let off.

Inquiry ordered

As the matter reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner, he instructed an ACP-level inquiry against Nimbalkar. The Sion division ACP, Ramesh Khade, has been deputed to conduct the inquiry and submit the report as early as possible. Bhople, given charge of mills, has been transferred to the Central region police control room with immediate effect. Nimbalkar, who was recently promoted as Senior Inspector, and deputed at RAK Marg in June 2023 is now under the scanner.

Nimbalkar said, “The allegations against me are baseless and levelled as the person didn’t get the response he wished for. At RAK Marg, he has been booked for 3 offences related to property issues. The allegations are subjected to inquiry, I don’t want to comment more on them.” “Considering the seriousness of the allegations, an ACP-level inquiry has been initiated, the constable who allegedly sought the bribe has been attached to the Central region control room,” said DCP (Zone 4) Prashant Kadam.