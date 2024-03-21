Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops rapped for beating up five kids over theft charges
Mumbai: Cops rapped for beating up five kids over theft charges

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Commission’s chairperson Susieben Shah said the police can, in no case, beat children up even if a crime has been committed by them

Key Highlights

  1. MSCPCR has pulled up the Shivajinagar police for allegedly detaining five children
  2. Susieben Shah said the police can beat children up even if a crime has been committed
  3. A hearing in this connection was conducted at the commission’s HQ on Tuesday

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has pulled up the Shivajinagar police for allegedly detaining five children and thrashing them in connection with an incident of theft. Commission’s chairperson Susieben Shah said the police can, in no case, beat children up even if a crime has been committed by them.


A hearing in this connection was conducted at the commission’s HQ on Tuesday, an official release by the commission said. “The commission has instructed the police to adhere to children’s rights. We also instructed them to complete the investigation within seven days and a detailed report be submitted to the commission,” Shah said. Additional Director General of Police Deepak Pandey, senior inspector of Shivajinagar police station Bapurao Deshmukh along with the parents of these children were present for the hearing.


Cops said Rs 63,000 cash was stolen from the purse of a woman in Govandi. She lodged a complaint with the police, in which she said some beggar children were behind her. After going through CCTV footage, the police picked up five children, aged between 11 and 15 years, from a nearby settlement. Their parents alleged that the police detained the children and beat them up. Of them, an 11-year-old boy was kept in the police custody overnight.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

