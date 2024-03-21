Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

In concluding part of our series, Joint CP (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, who heads cyber cell, speaks on challenges cops face, precautions you need to take, and how social media giants can help

Joint Commissioner of Crime, Lakhmi Gautam

Key Highlights

  1. Lakhmi Gautam emphasised the importance of precautionary measures and the awareness
  2. According to him, due diligence, awareness are key to safeguarding from cyber fraud
  3. To combat social media hacking, Mumbai police has organised seminars/workshops

In the fourth part of our series on social media hacking and identity theft cases, mid-day interviewed Joint Commissioner of Crime, Lakhmi Gautam, who also heads the cyber department of the Mumbai Police. In the interview, he emphasised the importance of precautionary measures and the awareness efforts undertaken by Mumbai Police’s cyber cell. According to him, due diligence and awareness are key to safeguarding oneself from cyber fraud and social media hacking. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

