Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’

In concluding part of our series, Joint CP (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, who heads cyber cell, speaks on challenges cops face, precautions you need to take, and how social media giants can help

In the fourth part of our series on social media hacking and identity theft cases, mid-day interviewed Joint Commissioner of Crime, Lakhmi Gautam, who also heads the cyber department of the Mumbai Police. In the interview, he emphasised the importance of precautionary measures and the awareness efforts undertaken by Mumbai Police’s cyber cell. According to him, due diligence and awareness are key to safeguarding oneself from cyber fraud and social media hacking. Here are some excerpts from the interview.