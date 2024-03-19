Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered

Updated on: 19 March,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Police say sophisticated tactics of hackers and non-cooperation from tech giants and social media companies are the main reason

Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered

In cases of hacking, regaining control of the account takes some time

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai police received 482 reports of hacking incidents
  2. Delays persist due to the non-cooperation of social media intermediaries
  3. Official data shows that out of 482 cases in February

In February, Mumbai police received 482 reports of hacking incidents, including those involving social media, along with 201 cases of fake social media profiles. Despite the city police cyber teams’ efforts to assist victims in reclaiming control of their accounts, delays persist due to the non-cooperation of social media intermediaries. 
 
Data compiled by mid-day over the past two years indicates a substantial increase in both hacking incidents and the impersonation via fake social media accounts but only a few cases are being solved by the cyber cell since the hackers didn’t leave any footprint, making it difficult for the cops to trace them.

