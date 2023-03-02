Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Cops use friend to lure driver who injured cop

Mumbai: Cops use friend to lure driver who injured cop

Updated on: 02 March,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Accused, a 26-year-old IT engineer, fled to Nanded after the hit-and-run incident on Bandra Worli sea link

Mumbai: Cops use friend to lure driver who injured cop

A constable received a hairline fracture after he was hit by a speeding Audi on the Bandra Worli Sealink on Saturday


The Bandra police have arrested a 26-year-old IT engineer, Sahil Abbas Ali, in connection with a hit-and-run case where a red Audi injured a constable on the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) early on Saturday morning.


The police managed to trace the car with the help of CCTV cameras at the BWSL. Ali, a resident of Linking Road at Khar West, fled to Nanded after the incident. The police took the help of a friend to nab him.



Senior Inspector of Bandra police station Rajesh Devare told mid-day, “We checked CCTV cameras and got the registration number based on which we identified the accused. Ali had fled to Nanded but we arrested him. He was released on bail. The accused doesn’t have a criminal record. When we asked him about the incident, he claimed he had lost control of the vehicle but didn’t have any knowledge about anyone getting injured by his actions.”


Also Read: Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’

Explaining Ali was caught, a police officer said, “We took the help of a friend of his, who requested him to come to the city on an urgent basis. When he arrived, we arrested him under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with rash driving.”

According to police officers, the incident occurred around 2 am after the Bandra police station received a call about a minor accident on the BWSL. When Constable Bankat Baban Navgire and Sub-Inspector Pandurang Pokale rushed to the spot, they saw that two cars had collided with each other. They were writing a panchnama in connection with the mishap when the speeding Audi sent Navgire flying and he landed on his hand. He was then rushed to Bhabha hospital where it was learnt that he had received a hairline fracture. 

bandra worli sea link mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK