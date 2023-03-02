Mumbai: Cops use friend to lure driver who injured cop

Accused, a 26-year-old IT engineer, fled to Nanded after the hit-and-run incident on Bandra Worli sea link

A constable received a hairline fracture after he was hit by a speeding Audi on the Bandra Worli Sealink on Saturday

The Bandra police have arrested a 26-year-old IT engineer, Sahil Abbas Ali, in connection with a hit-and-run case where a red Audi injured a constable on the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) early on Saturday morning.

The police managed to trace the car with the help of CCTV cameras at the BWSL. Ali, a resident of Linking Road at Khar West, fled to Nanded after the incident. The police took the help of a friend to nab him.

Senior Inspector of Bandra police station Rajesh Devare told mid-day, “We checked CCTV cameras and got the registration number based on which we identified the accused. Ali had fled to Nanded but we arrested him. He was released on bail. The accused doesn’t have a criminal record. When we asked him about the incident, he claimed he had lost control of the vehicle but didn’t have any knowledge about anyone getting injured by his actions.”

Explaining Ali was caught, a police officer said, “We took the help of a friend of his, who requested him to come to the city on an urgent basis. When he arrived, we arrested him under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with rash driving.”

According to police officers, the incident occurred around 2 am after the Bandra police station received a call about a minor accident on the BWSL. When Constable Bankat Baban Navgire and Sub-Inspector Pandurang Pokale rushed to the spot, they saw that two cars had collided with each other. They were writing a panchnama in connection with the mishap when the speeding Audi sent Navgire flying and he landed on his hand. He was then rushed to Bhabha hospital where it was learnt that he had received a hairline fracture.