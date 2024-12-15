Mumbai: Couple rescued after car gets stuck in lift at Thane highrise

A couple was rescued after their car got trapped in a mechanical lift at a 20-storey building in Thane’s Shastri Nagar area. Firefighters and disaster management personnel freed them within 30 minutes.

File Pic

A couple was successfully rescued after their vehicle became stuck in a car lift at a highrise in Thane city on Saturday night, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10.48 pm in the Shastri Nagar locality when the couple’s car got trapped in the three-tier mechanical car lift of a 20-storey building. The lift malfunctioned while the couple was attempting to park their car, leaving them trapped inside the vehicle.

Upon receiving the emergency call, local firefighters along with personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the scene and managed to free the couple in under 30 minutes. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the couple was safely escorted out of the lift.

Yasin Tadvi, the Chief of the Civic Disaster Management Cell, noted that the exact cause of the malfunction is yet to be determined. "The situation was resolved swiftly with the help of the local firefighters and RDMC personnel, and the couple was safely rescued," Tadvi said. He also confirmed that the building’s residents were unaffected by the situation, as no injuries were reported.

The building in question is a 20-storey structure located in Shastri Nagar, which features a stilt, three floors dedicated to a mechanical car park, and 13 residential floors above. The lift involved is one of several designed to facilitate parking in the building’s mechanical car park area.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the malfunction to prevent any future incidents involving the mechanical lifts, which are used to park vehicles in high-rise buildings to optimise space.

According to PTI, the incident has raised concerns about the safety of car lifts, particularly in multi-storey buildings, with calls for more rigorous checks and safety measures in place to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

As per PTI, no further details about the couple’s identities or the condition of the lift were provided at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from PTI)