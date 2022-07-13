Mumbai: Court allows Aryan Khan's plea seeking return of his passport

Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. Khan was arrested in October last year in a high-profile drugs case. However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused. The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to a 'lack of sufficient evidence'

File Photo

On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai allowed the plea of the 24-year-old Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the last year's 'drugs-on-cruise' case, seeking the return of his passport.

Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. Khan was arrested in October last year in a high-profile drug case. However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused. The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".

Also Read: Took ganja for fun; took marijuana in US: Aryan Khan

On June 30, Ayran Khan moved an application before the special court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act through his lawyers, seeking the return of his passport, citing the charge sheet that did not name him.

The NCB in its response to the actor's plea said it has no objection to returning his passport. The special court judge, V V Patil, then allowed Aryan's plea to take his passport back.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He had spent over 20 days in prison before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

(with inputs from PTI)