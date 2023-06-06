Mumbai court grants temporary bail to accused two days after his death

A court here recently granted temporary bail to a 62-year-old man arrested in a cheating case, on "medical and humanitarian grounds", two days after his death

A court here recently granted temporary bail to a 62-year-old man arrested in a cheating case, on "medical and humanitarian grounds", two days after his death.

Suresh Pawar died hours after the hearing on his bail application concluded on May 9, while additional sessions judge Vishal S Gaike had granted him temporary bail two days later.

Pawar, a real estate agent, had been arrested for allegedly selling a property based on forged documents.

The accused, who had been behind bars since December 31, 2021, had sought temporary bail for six months on medical grounds.

Pawar, in his application, stated that he was severely diabetic and suffered from several age-related ailments.

In February, he sustained injury to his toe and was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital and was later discharged. But he developed gangrene in his toe and it had to be amputated, the plea stated.

According to the plea, the high court had in March given directions to the jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to Pawar, and in April 19, he withdrew his bail application from the HC.

The same day, Pawar's health deteriorated and he had to be admitted again to J J Hospital, but due to improper medical treatment, his wound became septic and his leg below the knee had to be amputated, it said.

The accused subsequently developed lung infection and sought temporary bail for six months to avail proper medical treatment.

The court in its order noted that considering Pawar's age, severe medical complications and the further need for medical care, his prayer for temporary bail can be considered on purely humanitarian grounds.

The court in its order noted that considering Pawar's age, severe medical complications and the further need for medical care, his prayer for temporary bail can be considered on purely humanitarian grounds.