Mumbai: Court orders Sanjay Raut to pay cost for seeking adjournment in defamation case

Updated on: 29 March,2023 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The court imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on Sanjay Raut for seeking adjournment in a defamation complaint filed against him by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai: Court orders Sanjay Raut to pay cost for seeking adjournment in defamation case

Sanjay Raut. File Pic


A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for seeking adjournment in a defamation complaint filed against him by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.


The matter was listed for cross-examination of Medha Somaiya by Raut's lawyer.



But the lawyer sought adjournment for the day, stating that the defence was not ready for cross-examination.
Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) P I Mokashi allowed adjournment, but imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. The next hearing will be on April 10.


Medha Somaiya moved the court claiming that Raut made baseless allegations that she and her husband were involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets in Mira Bhayander area near Mumbai.

She has sought registration of a case for criminal defamation against Raut under Indian Penal Code section 499.

