Mumbai: CR issues warning after man films dangerous stunt on moving local train

A video clip showing an unidentified man performing a dangerous stunt while boarding a moving local train at Sewri station in Mumbai prompted a search to trace the individual and a stern warning from Central Railway (CR), reported PTI.

CR directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to register a case after the video of the incident, which occurred on the Harbour Line network, was shared on social media platform X by some netizens.

As per the PTI report, efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the person, an official said on Sunday.

"The safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment," the CR stated in an official release on Sunday.

The Railways has appealed to citizens and passengers to report anyone indulging in stunt performances on trains or platforms by contacting 9004410735 immediately.

Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route

Amid heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri, a landslide occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations on Sunday at 5pm. In view of the landslide, train services were halted on the Konkan Railway Route while restoration work was underway.

"No train was passing through the section at the time," said a Konkan Railway official reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route while teams were deployed to clear the tracks, the official said.

"A JCB has already reached the spot, and a poclain machine is on the way. The services may resume in two to three hours," the official said.

In a post on X, the Konkan Railway had said that the restoration work is expected to completed with three hours.

Earlier this week, services on the Konkan Railway route were affected due to waterlogging in the Pernem tunnel in the Madure-Pernem section in Goa amid rains