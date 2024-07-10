Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Trains on Konkan Railway route halted due to water seepage in tunnel

Updated on: 10 July,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Konkan Railway stated that they have tried to offer all possible assistance to passengers through regular announcements and by keeping canteens functional

Visuals from inside the affected tunnel. Exclusive Photo

Trains on the Konkan Railway route were halted again at various locations on Tuesday following waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa.


"On 09/07/2024 at 14:35 hrs, water was oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure and Pernem section at km 386/6-7 of the Karwar region of Konkan Railway. The issue was attended to, and TFC was given at 22:13 hrs. However, the problem re-occurred at 02:59 hrs on 10/07/2024 with higher intensity. In view of this, the following trains are cancelled and diverted," said Konkan Railway in a statement.



Chairman & Managing Director of Konkan Railway, Santosh Kumar Jha, along with the Director (Finance), Principal Chief Engineer, Regional Railway Manager/Karwar, and other officers, have been at the site. Konkan Railway stated that they have tried to offer all possible assistance to passengers through regular announcements and by keeping canteens functional.

Following trains have been cancelled:

1) Train no 22229 Mumbai CSMT Madgaon Jn. Vande Bharat Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.

2) Train no. 12051 Mumbai CSMT Madgaon Jn. Janshatabdi Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.

3) Train no. 10103 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Mandovi Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.

4) Train no. 12133 Mumbai CSMT Mangaluru Jn. Express journey commences on 09/07/2024 is cancelled.

Following trains have been diverted:

1) Train no. 12618 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Mangala Express journey commences on 09/07/2024 will be diverted via Panvel - Lonavala - Pune - Miraj Londa - Madgaon

Helpline for general commuters

BSNL number: 0832-2706480 is at Madgaon station

konkan indian railways mumbai railways mumbai news mumbai maharashtra goa

