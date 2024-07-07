Breaking News
Maharashtra: Coaches of Panchavati Express detach in Kasara

Updated on: 07 July,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar

Uncoupling causes cascading effect, slew of trains delayed

Maharashtra: Coaches of Panchavati Express detach in Kasara

Central Railway officials re-attaching the train coaches

Coaches of the CSMT-bound Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express got detached in Kasara on Saturday morning, affecting rush hour services of local trains and other express trains arriving in the city. The coaches were re-attached within 40 minutes, after which the train resumed its journey. No casualties were reported.


“The incident occurred when the train was leaving Kasara station around 8.40 am. The train was uncoupled between coach number four and five. They were coupled back by 9:02 am and the train was ready by 9:15 am. We will probe why the coaches got uncoupled,” a Central Railway spokesperson said. He clarified that the coupling didn’t break and had just unlatched. If it was not intact, the train would not have left for Mumbai within 40 minutes,” he said.


After reaching Kalyan Junction, the train again got delayed by over 10 minutes due to failure of a track changing point, the spokesperson added. Started on November 1, 1975, Panchavati Express is one of the popular daily trains between Mumbai and Manmad Junction that covers 258 km in around 4 hours 43 minutes. The train is the lifeline of passengers commuting between Manmad and Nashik. Thousands of people daily travel to Mumbai via Nashik for work.


