An initial search led to seizure of 48 grams of cocaine from his possession and 22.865 kilograms of methadone (used to treat heroin dependence) and associated chemicals were seized later, police said

Following a tip off a Crime Branch Unit II team raided a flat and nabbed the suspect, an official said. Representational Pic/File

A Nigerian national was arrested allegedly with drugs worth more than Rs 11.58 crore in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said, adding that it is one of the biggest hauls of contraband in recent times in Palghar, reported the PTI.

Following a tip off about suspicious activities in a flat in a housing society in Vasai East in Palghar, a Crime Branch Unit II team under senior inspector Samir Ahirrao carried out a raid on April 5, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandan Ballal told reporters, according to the PTI.

"We apprehended Nigerian national Victor Odichimma Onuwala alias Daike Raymond (37). An initial search led to seizure of 48 grams of cocaine from his possession. However, his interrogation led us to a flat on the fourth floor, above the one in which he was staying. We found 22.865 kilograms of methadone (used to treat heroin dependence) and associated chemicals totally worth Rs 11.58 crore," Ballal said, as per the PTI.

A passport belonging to one Igvenuba Chukvebuka Chimaobi, another Nigerian national, was found at the site, he said, adding preliminary investigations have confirmed his involvement in the case.

Efforts are on to trace and nab Chimaobi, the ACP added.

"Onuwala has been booked by Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai previously under the NDPS Act. This arrest confirms his active role in ongoing drug trafficking operations, and we suspect a broader network may be at play," he said, reported the PTI.

A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valiv police station, and a probe is underway to find the international links of the mega haul, Ballal said, the news agency reported on Monday.

In an another case, last week, the police had arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing banned Mephedrone drug valued at Rs 80.4 lakh in Palghar district, an official had said on Saturday, as per the PTI.

The police seized 402 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from the accused, identified as Ifeanni Nwafor, on April 3. He is currently residing in Rehmat Nagar area of Nallasopara.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

"We are investigating the source of the seized drugs and trying to identify the network involved, including who the accused was planning to sell the contraband to," a police officer had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)