Harsh Sain, the student who got electrocuted

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), which has been leasing out the Vasant Nagari playground in Vasai East for commercial events for the past seven years, is now under scrutiny following the tragic electrocution of 22-year-old student Harsh Sain during a Holi sammelan on Monday night.

The 1000-square-metre playground, originally designated for sports, had been repeatedly rented out by VVCMC officials for various events. In response to the incident, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Sameer Bhumkar told mid-day that from April 1, all playgrounds would be reserved exclusively for sports activities.

It was DMC Bhumkar who granted permission to Malad-based event organiser Amit Kumar Tiwari for a 17-day event at the playground, for which the civic body received Rs 17,000.



The 1000 sq m playground, originally designated for sports, is repeatedly rented out by VVCMC for various events. Pics/Hanif Patel

When questioned about the continuous commercial exploitation of the playground, Bhumkar responded, “I will have to check if it was officially reserved as a playground. The assistant municipal commissioner had been leasing out the space for events. However, from April 1, all playgrounds will be strictly reserved for sports activities.”

Residents outraged

Joseph Varghese, secretary of the Federation for Vasant Nagri Residents, expressed outrage, saying, “Why did it take the tragic loss of a young life for civic officials to realise that the playground should never have been rented out? We have been fighting this for years and have written multiple letters to VVCMC officials, but they never responded.”

Varghese further criticised the civic body, stating, “The DMC granted permission for an event where a young boy lost his life. This happened right under the nose of VVCMC Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar. The officials responsible must be booked and arrested.”



Harsh Sain was electrocuted during Holi function

The Holi Sammelan featured amusement rides, including a giant wheel, attracting a large crowd. Following Sain’s death, an enraged public dismantled the entire setup. Sain’s cousin, Kailash Gehlot, confirmed to mid-day that the 22-year-old, a college student from Kandivli, had attended the Holi event with friends when he was electrocuted.

FIR filed, but key accused missing

The Achole police have registered an FIR against operator Vijay Chauhan under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the event’s organiser, Amit Kumar Tiwari, has not been named in the FIR.

Local sources revealed that Tiwari, a resident of Hariya Chawl in Malad (West), initially approached the AMC for permission to hold the event from March 7 to March 23. When his application was rejected, he allegedly used political connections to pressure the VVCMC’s head office, securing approval for a 200x200 sq. ft. area.

Despite strong opposition from local residents, the VVCMC has continued granting third-party event permissions. “This playground sees large gatherings almost every day. We have repeatedly written to the municipal corporation and local MLAs, requesting that it be reserved solely for sports, but our pleas have been ignored,” said Varghese.

“The playground is regularly leased out for commercial activities, weddings, and noisy events that disturb students and senior citizens,” he added. A letter sent to VVCMC Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar and the MLAs of Nalasopara and Vasai on March 3 went unanswered.

Municipal officials pass the buck

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Alka Khaire denied granting permission, stating, “The organiser secured approval from the VVCMC head office. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sameer Bhumkar granted him permission.”

Bhumkar admitted issuing the permit, explaining, “The AMC only grants permission for events up to seven days. Since Tiwari needed the space for longer, he approached me. The playground was rented at Rs 1000 per day, and he paid Rs 17,000.”

However, Bhumkar emphasised that the event had strict terms and conditions, which the organiser violated, leading to the FIR. “Necessary permissions from the traffic department, fire NOC, and safety measures were required. The organiser was responsible for security, crowd control, and law enforcement. The municipal corporation was not liable for any accidents,” he said, adding that the permission has now been revoked.

Eyewitness account of the tragedy

An 18-year-old student, a friend of Sain and the complainant in the FIR recounted the harrowing incident. “We were six friends enjoying the event. A new amusement ride had just been set up, and we went near the counter. When I accidentally touched an iron net near the cash counter, I got a mild electric shock. I warned the cashier that it was dangerous, but he initially dismissed my concerns. After I insisted, he tested it and disconnected the power supply.”

However, another friend soon experienced a similar shock. “We got distracted, but then Harsh leaned against the same iron net. Unlike us, he got stuck. We screamed for help. One friend tried pulling his shirt, while I kicked him from the side, causing him to fall,” he recalled.

Sain was rushed to a private hospital, where he was given first aid, but doctors suggested transferring him to a civic hospital in Nalasopara, where he was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Achole police station’s Senior Inspector Sujitkumar Pawar confirmed, “We have arrested the ride operator, Vijay Chauhan, and our investigation is ongoing.”

