Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened

Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened

Updated on: 05 July,2024 05:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Amenity inaugurated by RFP, GRP personnel days after mid-day reported on slow upgrade work

Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened

The ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the escalators

Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
Two of six escalators at Ghatkopar railway station were opened for public use on Thursday morning. mid-day had highlighted last week, details of the Ghatkopar station upgrade which is expected to be complete by December 2026.


“A total of six escalators have been planned for installation at the station, of which two in the Ghatkopar East circulating area were opened to the public on Thursday afternoon. They were inaugurated by the RPF and GRP staff posted at the station,” a Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official said. The escalators on the east side give access to the new foot overbridge connector, which was opened in November 2023.


“The Ghatkopar station upgrade by the MRVC is at a crucial stage and once it is complete, the difference will automatically be felt as the project involves a seven-point plan of multiple bridges and interconnected elevated decks. While Phase I of the project is already complete, the works closer to the Mumbai Metro station fall under Phase II. While these works have already begun, they will gather pace after monsoon,” Sunil Udasi, MRVC spokesperson,  added.


central railway indian railways mumbai railways ghatkopar mumbai mumbai news

