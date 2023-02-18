Breaking News
Mumbai: CR to operate mega block on Feb 19, some local train services to be affected

Updated on: 18 February,2023 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The CR said that it will operate a mega block between Vidyavihar to Thane on the 5th and 6th lines from 11 am to 3.30 pm

The Central Railway (CR) on Friday said that its Mumbai division will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on February 19.


The CR said that it will operate a mega block between Vidyavihar to Thane on the 5th and 6th lines from 11 am to 3.30 pm.



In a statement, the CR said, "Down and Up mail/express trains leaving/arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus during the block period will be diverted on Down/Up fast line between Thane and Vidyavihar and will be handed over/arrive destination 10 to 15 mins behind schedule."


The CR further said that it will operate a mega block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Chunabhatti and Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm. Also, it will operate a mega block between Chunabhatti to Bandra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

"Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended," CR said.
 
"Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended," it added.
 
However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (platform number 8) during the mega block. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period, the CR said.

