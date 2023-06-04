Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Crime 20 years later man caught for friends murder

Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder

Updated on: 04 June,2023 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Rai was working at the Joshi Sweets Mithai shop in Vrindavan Society at Castle Mill Road at Majiwada Thane

Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder

The accused has been identified as Rupesh Ramnath Rai alias Ravi alias Atul Vijay Kedia

Listen to this article
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
x
00:00

The Santa Cruz police have finally tracked down and arrested a 42-year-old man who killed his friend in a hotel in the area and fled with Rs 1.30 lakhs in 2003. The accused had been hiding his identity and address, and working in a Thane-based mithai shop for 20 years.


The accused has been identified as Rupesh Ramnath Rai alias Ravi alias Atul Vijay Kedia, who is a resident of Bharthua at Aurai at Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Rai was working at the Joshi Sweets Mithai shop in Vrindavan Society at Castle Mill Road at Majiwada Thane.  


The deceased was Dipak alias Deva Munnavar Rathod, then 23, who was a garment manufacturer and resident of Sundari Nagar at Delhi. Santa Cruz police visited the accused’s village around 12 times, but failed to catch him for 20 years. 


According to the police, the incident occurred in April 2003 in room number 108 on the second floor of the Hotel Nest in Vile Parle West. Rathod and Rai were good friends, and the former was in Mumbai for holiday and wanted to purchase clothes. When Rai met him on April 2, 2003, he found that Rathod was carrying a lot of cash.

A police officer said, “Rai killed his friend with a butter knife by stabbing him multiple times. On April 3, 2003, the cleaner found the dead body. The hotel staff immediately informed the police and we registered the murder case under Sections IPC 302, 201.”

During investigations, the Santa Cruz police visited Bharthua village in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, more than 12 times but couldn’t apprehend the accused. They formed a team comprising PSI Prakash Patil, PI Umbraje, API Santosh Kanse, API Tushar Sawant and PI Arun Ghodke.  They found out that he would visit his family once in a while, and that he had changed his name and was working in a mithai shop. 

When the police finally took him in custody, he confessed to the murder and the robbery. Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said,  “The accused was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody till June 6.”

santacruz mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK