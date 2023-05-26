Mumbai Crime: 29-year-old man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 5 held

Lahane, who is the brother of a police officer, died in police custody after he was taken to the police station. The police have registered a case under sections 304 (2), 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway

Area in Borivali where lynching incident took place (L), Praveen Lahane (R)

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly beating to death a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft in the Kasturba Marg police station. The deceased identified as Praveen Lahane was assaulted by a mob in Borivali, who thought he was a robber.

Lahane, who is the brother of a police officer, died in police custody after he was taken to the police station. The police have registered a case under sections 304 (2), 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

According to the police sources, they received three calls from police control between 1: 20 am to 1:30 am. Two calls from locals that they had caught suspect thieves and the third call was about a lynching incident that took place near the three buildings - Sashi, Akash, and Borivali Bindwasni located on Carter Number 5, Kasturba Marg Borivali East.

“On reaching the spot, we found the victim. We rescued him and brought him to the police station," a police officer said.

"On duty officer assuming that he was in an inebriated state, sent Lahane to the Shatabdi Hospital for medical examination. After the check-up, Lahane was brought back to the police station. He was made to sit in the station house. After some time, he fell down unconscious and was again rushed to the Shatabdi hospital by the police. On checking, he was declared dead,” said a police officer from the Kasturba Marg police station.

"We have scanned the CCTV footage near the spot. In one of the footage, the incident has been captured. More than half a dozen people were seen assaulting and thrashing Lahane. In another footage, Lahane can be seen entering the building by jumping the boundary," the police officer added.

"It is not custodial death we have registered a case and arrested 5 accused under various sections of IPCs including 304(2), 143,144,147,148, 149 and Maharashtra police Act sections 37 (1) (A), 135," said the policeman.

The body of Lahane has been sent for autopsy. "We are waiting for the autopsy report and further investigation is underway," said DCP Smita Patil Zone XII.

During the inquiry, it has been revealed that Lahane was a farmer by profession and lived in Sinner, Nasik district. He was also doing some other businesses. His elder brother Prakash Lahane is an assistant police inspector in Mumbai police attached to Santacruz police station,