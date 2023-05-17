Mumbai Crime: Banker kills another staffer who was in relationship with his ex

Borivli GRP solves murder in 12 hours; the accused and deceased worked for the same bank in different branches

Borivli GRP personnel with DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre and Senior Inspector Anil Kadam, with arrested accused Chuttan Safi (head covered)

The Borivli GRP solved the murder of a 25-year-old bank employee within 12 hours and arrested the accused, also a 25-year-old employee of the same bank. The police said the accused murdered him as the victim was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Under the guidance of DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre, Senior Inspector Anil Kadam and his team solved the case within 12 hours and caught the accused Chuttan Safi on Tuesday. Safi killed the deceased identified as Sandesh Patil, by smashing his head with a stone. He threw the body near Jogeshwari railway yard on Monday night, said an officer.

“On receiving information, our team rushed to the spot and saw a body lying beside the railway track towards Rammandir railway station. Multiple injuries were seen on the head. We found the wallet of the deceased and an ID card. He worked for a multinational bank. We took his details from the bank and began the investigation,” said a GRP officer.



Sandesh Patil stayed in Neral

Teams were formed for investigation including from the GRP crime branch. “We scanned the CCTV footage of the yard in which the accused and the deceased were seen walking near the railway tracks. We caught the accused from his office and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” the officer added.

Further investigation revealed Safi stayed in Dindoshi while Patil stayed in Neral with his sister and brother-in-law. Patil and Safi worked in the same department of the same bank. While Safi worked for the Andheri Branch, Patil worked for the Jogeshwari branch.

The police said Safi had an affair with a 25-year-old woman working for the same department in the Goregaon branch. They broke up six months ago. Recently he came to know that his ex-girlfriend and the deceased were in a relationship and was furious about it.

“He called Patil to talk and took him to the rail track where he attacked him with a stone on the back of his head. When Patil fell down, Safi picked up a big stone and smashed his head and fled the spot with his mobile phone,” said another officer. “Safi was booked for murder. We arrested him and he will be produced before court on Wednesday,” said DCP Bhajibhakre.