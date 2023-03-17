Mumbai Crime: Bookie’s daughter arrested on Amruta Fadnavis’s complaint

Deputy CM’s wife had filed a complaint with Malabar Hill police after Aniksha Jaisinghani allegedly tried to bribe and threaten her

Aniksha Jaisinghani after her arrest. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a woman from Ulhasnagar city for threatening Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and offering a bribe of Rs 1 crore. The arrested woman is the daughter of cricket bookie Anil Jaysinghani. The accused has been identified as Aniksha Jaisinghani, resident of Camp number 1 at Ulhasnagar, who is a designer by profession. Amruta had registered a complaint at Malabar Hill police station after she received messages and calls from the accused.

According to the police, Amruta told the police that Aniksha had met her for the first time in November 2021 and introduced herself as a fashion designer. Aniksha also requested Amruta to showcase her clothes and jewellery at public programmes. Later, Aniksha also met Amruta at Sagar Bungalow and at other programmes. According to the FIR, the two again met at a function in Pune. When Amruta was inside the car, Aniksha met her and told her that her father had been giving details to the police about bookies.

Anil Jaisinghani his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani

Aniksha also told her that the two of them [she and Amruta] could earn money with action against bookies. After hearing this, Amruta removed Aniksha from her car, the FIR states. The FIR adds that later Aniksha also told Amruta that her father had been booked for being a bookie. Aniksha, over a phone call, offered R1 crore to Amruta to get her father off the case. Amruta then blocked her number on the phone.

Also read: Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis hints at ‘plot’ to blackmail

However, Aniksha again called up Amruta from another number and sent video clips and voice notes on her WhatsApp number. Aniksha also told Amruta that this was her father’s mobile number. Amruta informed the Malabar Hill police who registered an FIR. On the basis of the FIR, the crime branch arrested Aniksha from Ulhasnagar.

Twitter war

A twitter spat between Shiv Sena’s RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis, had the former call out the latter for deliberately landing herself in “messy situations” alluding to her accepting designer clothes and jewellery for ‘promotional purposes’. “I don’t know why a demand for independent investigation has rattled you so much and honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money making tips!” Priyanka tweeted. Amruta Fadnavis tweeted in response, “I know ur aukaat is about switching masters & pulling down honest & independent women. Why do u need to ask Miss chatur pokey nose for an independent investigation-I’m myself demanding for it. Let the truth reg deceit come out to light along with real faces behind this treachery.”