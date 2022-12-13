Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Crime Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh

Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh

Updated on: 13 December,2022 05:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Accused had obtained narcotics from Rajasthan-based drug peddler to sell at parties on New Year’s Eve in city

Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh

Sohel Ahmed Shaikh


A 35-year-old bouncer was arrested with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh. He had allegedly brought the narcotics from Rajasthan to sell them at bashes organized on New Year’s Eve in the city.


According to police sources, the accused, Sohel Ahmed Shaikh, was booked and arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act and was produced before the court on Monday. He was remanded in police custody. Shaikh was caught by API Nilesh Salunkhe and his team near Mohammed Rafique Ground at Malwani on Sunday night.



The accused was nabbed while suspiciously carrying bags during a crackdown on illegal activities in the area that was carried out under the guidance of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal and the supervision of Senior Inspector Shekhar Bhalerao.


During his interrogation, it was revealed that Shaikh was attached to a private agency and he would protect celebrities and businessmen at parties and events. A couple of months ago, he lost his job and found it hard to make ends meet, said an officer attached to the Malwani police station.

Later, a friend and he happened to go to Rajasthan where he met a drug peddler. Shaikh told the latter about his access and contacts and also talked about the drugs used at parties. Shaikh then demanded drugs to sell at parties. The peddler had faith in Shaikh and he gave him the narcotics without taking a single penny, the officer added.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’

The accused arrived in Mumbai with the heroin last week and was taking orders for parties. In fact, he was waiting for a client to arrive when he got busted, said another officer. This was the second major arrest within a week in Malwani. On Wednesday, the Kandivli anti-narcotic unit arrested an accused with 280 gm of heroin worth about Rs 1.12 crore, said another officer. 

11
Day in December that the accused was arrested

The new station at Kopri will take some load off the crowded Thane station. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rajasthan mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK