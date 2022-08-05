Mumbai Crime: Dharavi man arrested for terror funding

Memon was held in connection with a case filed against underworld don Anees Ibrahim; he allegedly also dealt in narcotic substances

Parvez Zuber Memon was produced before the court and has been remanded in ATS custody till August 10. Representation pic

The Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a 47-year-old man from Versova for alleged involvement in terror funding, on Wednesday. The agency added that the accused, Parvez Zuber Memon, was also found to be dealing in narcotic substances, the proceeds of which was used to fund terror activities.

Memon’s arrest came in connection with the ATS’s case against underworld don Anees Ibrahim filed on Tuesday under sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with section 121A of the Indian Penal Code for terror funding. The ATS, while probing the case against Ibrahim, who is reportedly in Pakistan, found that Memon was in constant touch with him along with other antisocial elements in Pakistan.

According to ATS officers, Memon, who hails from Dharavi, had multiple cases of assault and extortion registered against him but fled to Dubai in the late 1990s. As he was absconding in these cases, the court later issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Meanwhile, Memon allegedly ran his illegal activities from Dubai and even managed to acquire a residency there till 2026. He, however, frequently travelled to Mumbai and amassed several properties in Versova, Bandra and other parts of the city.

During interrogation, Memon claimed he was into import-export business and was associated with the film industry as a writer producer, said ATS officers. Sources said Memon also had links with Jan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kalya who was among the six arrested by Delhi Special Cell last September in connection with terror conspiracy. Memon was produced before the court on Thursday and has been remanded in ATS custody till August 10.

2026

Year till when Memon has Dubai residency