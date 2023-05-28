The Tardeo police have arrested a 33-year-old Mumbra resident for allegedly attempting to ‘change’ counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 20,000 at an HDFC Bank branch

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime: Farzi Rs 2,000-note peddler held x 00:00

Every government policy affecting citizens are large opens up avenues for criminal elements trying to capitalise on the situation, and the recent decision to withdraw Rs 2000 notes is no exception. The Tardeo police have arrested a 33-year-old Mumbra resident for allegedly attempting to ‘change’ counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 20,000 at an HDFC Bank branch.

On May 19, the central Government announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes. Banks have been instructed to accept the notes and give citizens equal amounts in other denominations, and people have been queuing up at banks ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that on Friday, the accused, Naavid Sheikh, who works in a mobile accessories shop at Nagpada, arrived at the branch with ten R2000 notes. He claimed his employer has sent him to get change, and presented the notes to the cashier, Vishal Kumar.

“Kumar took a photocopy of Sheikh’s Aadhar card and placed the notes in the counting machine. However, while doing so, he noticed that the notes were unusually rough to touch and smelled a rat. He then held the notes against light, and saw that there were no security features which are normally found on the genuine currency,” said an officer with the Tardeo police station.

Kumar immediately informed his branch manager, Satish Mahajan, who in turn alerted his seniors as well as the police about the situation. A police team reached the branch and arrested Sheikh. “We are interrogating the accused to check if he has committed similar offences in the past, and are also finding out where and how he printed the counterfeit currency notes,” the officer added.