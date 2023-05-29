Mumbai Crime: Jewellery businessman shot dead in Kandivli

Unidentified assailant fired at victim at close range and fled; police forms teams to nab the shooter

Screen grab from CCTV footage showing assailant fleeing the crime scene

A 28-year-old businessman involved in the imitation jewellery industry was allegedly shot and killed by an unidentified assailant on Sunday in Kandivli West while en route to a salon. The victim, identified as Manoj Chauhan, lived in Prabhat Chawl, Ganesh Nagar, Kandivli West. According to police sources, the incident occurred around 7.55 am near Mahila Kalyan Kendra in Ganesh Nagar. The shooter, who fled towards Atharva College via the old Link Road, has not yet been identified, said an officer.

Manoj Chauhan, 28, who was shot dead

“We are yet to ascertain the exact cause behind the killing. During investigation, we scanned CCTV footage near the scene. In one of the recordings, the incident was captured, showing Chauhan wearing shorts and a T-shirt heading towards a salon while the assailant approached from behind and shot him in the head at close range,” stated the officer.

Upon being informed of the incident, Kandivli police arrived at the scene and promptly rushed the victim to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, added the officer. Chauhan lived with his elder brother Hareshwar in the residence of their maternal uncle, Harish Chauhan. At the time of the incident, their families and uncle were in their village in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, attending a family wedding. Chauhan’s children—a six-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter—are reside in Jaunpur.

“Our investigations are underway. We are examining every possible angle, including enmity, business rivalry, and personal relationships,” the officer added. “We are thoroughly probing the matter and have registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. Several teams have been formed to trace the assailant,” stated DCP Ajay Bansal, Zone XI.