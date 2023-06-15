Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female student on local train

Updated on: 15 June,2023 02:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student on a moving local train. According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday on the central line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student on a moving local train.


According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday on the central line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid.


The college student was going back home by a local train.


"The accused targeted the female student and sexually assaulted her when she was alone in the compartment," said the police official.

Based on the complaint filed by the student, a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the CSMT Railway police station.

According to the official, many teams of the Government Railway Police (GRP) started analysing footage from surveillance cameras apart from working on technical inputs.

"The accused was tracked down and arrested on Wednesday night," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

