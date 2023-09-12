Mumbai Crimes: Burglars held for stealing valuable items from vehicles parked outside wedding venues

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2023 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Police have arrested two burglars who were involved in stealing cash and valuable items from vehicles parked outside wedding venues

Representative image/iStock

Mumbai Police have arrested two burglars who were involved in stealing cash and valuable items from vehicles parked outside wedding venues.


According to the police, both burglars are collectively facing more than 70 criminal cases in across Mumbai and its adjoining areas.


As per to the Maharashtra Housing Board Colony police station in Borivali, the accused were identified as Sarfuddin Abdul Sheikh (55) and Shera Chavan (39). They were recently nabbed from Andheri and Nashik, respectively.


"Both the accused were arrested in two different cases registered at the police station," the police official said.

"Sheikh was apprehended in a case where he decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh after breaking a glass of a car whose owner had gone to attend an engagement ceremony in Borivali," said the official.

Acting on a complaint, the Mumbai Police with the help of CCTV footage zeroed on Sheikh. According to the police, Sheikh has more than 22 cases registered against his name in different police stations for committing similar crimes.

"The second accused, Chavan, was nabbed from a hotel in Nashik district, around 200km from Mumbai, where he had gone to meet his daughter. He faces around 50 cases for stealing cash and other valuables from vehicles parked outside marriage venues," said the police official.

"The case in which Chavan was arrested pertained to theft of a laptop from a car," the police official added.

Both the accused, Sheikh and Chavan who operated separately, are being interrogated.

Meanwhile, two traffic constables of Navi Mumbai police have been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an autorickshaw driver, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

"An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against traffic constables Pravin Rathod (33) and Namdeo Gadhekar (35), who are attached to the Mahape traffic division," deputy superintendent of police (Navi Mumbai ACB) Shivraj Mehetre said.

(with inputs from PTI)

