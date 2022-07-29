Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients

The total death count due to Covid stood at 19,647. In the past 24 hours, 272 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 11,02,462

A man gets his shot at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Thursday Mumbai reported 281 fresh Covid-19 cases from 8,775 samples tested. One death was reported in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 3.20 percent. On Thursday, among the 281 cases, 18 patients need hospitalisation and 3 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally pushed to 11,23,915.

Currently, there are 1,806 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 198 are being treated in hospitals and 14 patients are on oxygen support. As per the BMC officials, a 55-year-old female suffering from another ailment lost her life. The total death count due to Covid stood at 19,647. In the past 24 hours, 272 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 11,02,462.

On Thursday the state reported 2,203 cases after which the total count went up to 80,41,522. At least 2,487 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,79,766. On Thursday 3 deaths were reported in the state. Apart from 1 in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Akola reported 1 death each. The total death toll stood at 1,48,091 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 2,203 cases in the state, 518 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 732 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

80,41,522

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

518

Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

1

No of deaths in city on Thursday

272

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Thursday