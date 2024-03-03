Avtar Khushal Singh Saini was killed in a road accident on February 28

A cyclist lights a candle in front of Saini’s picture at the spot where he died

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cyclists come together to pay homage to Avtar Khushal Singh Saini x 00:00

Around 100 cyclists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai came together on Saturday to pay homage to Avtar Khushal Singh Saini, who lost his life in a road accident on February 28 at the Palm Beach Road.

Members of around 15 cycling clubs across the three cities gathered at the spot where Saini was hit by a cab after its driver fell asleep behind the wheel. They lit candles and placed them on the road, and also voiced the need for making the city safer for cyclists.

Kavita Handique, a cyclist who had organised the homage meeting, said, “The work on a cycling track in Navi Mumbai has already been started, but why is it taking so much time? The accused was released on bail the same day that he was arrested. Shouldn’t there be stricter action against such crimes?”

Saini, 68, was a retired software engineer known for his significant contribution to the development of the Intel Pentium processor. He was part of a group of cyclists on ride from Chembur to Kharghar when the incident occurred near the Akshar signal on Palm Beach Road at around 5:50 am. Saini, who was leading the group, was struck by a the taxim and the driver fled the scene without helping. He was later identified by his vehicle’s number plate, and arrested.