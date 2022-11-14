Mumbai: Cyclothon ruined our Sunday, say motorists

Drivers slam event managers, say diversions, congestion were a nightmare

The cyclothon underway on Sunday; (right) frustrated and angry motorists posted pictures on social media of a massive traffic jam between Mahim and Bandra. Pic/Twitter

A Cyclothon, which was held on Sunday, left Mumbaikars fuming, as motorists had to deal with extended traffic jams and numerous road diversions. Many citizens said they had not been adequately informed about road blockages, as a result of which they had spent hours on the street.

“Today the traffic from Kurla, BKC, Bandra and Mahim is fully choked up till Dadar and even the sealink was shut. The congestion was so pathetic and unbearable for hours that it left us infuriated. They arranged this event without informing the people of Mumbai about this disruption, which was a huge disaster and ruined their Sunday,” an angry citizen tweeted.

Actress Tara Sharma Saluja, who was moderating the panel of a literary event—Tata Literature Live!—on Sunday, said the traffic snarls were highly upsetting. “The sea link was closed with no prior warning, so all commitments have been delayed as I was so embarrassed to have missed the start of a Tata Lit Live panel I was moderating. For a cycle marathon apparently Highly upsetting at the last minute (sic),” she tweeted. Motorist Harshit Baranwal also took to social media to vent his ire, writing, “Andheri West is already choked because of the bridge closure, and now stuck for hours in Bandra. That too on a Sunday! Also, I don’t understand what’s the point of approving an event like this that would go on till 1 pm. I’m sure there are lakhs who go to work on Sundays too. Do we Mumbaikars really deserve this?”

Another social media user, Pranoy Arora, said his father, who had urgent business to attend to, had almost missed a flight as he was stuck in a cab for two hours. “Some say the sealink is shut for a stupid cyclothon. There is goddamn important work people have to do,” he said.

Archan Vyas, another motorist, stated, “I believe the Mumbai police should have kept signal changes for a brief span of time as the whole Sitaladevi Road at Mahim was jammed. I appreciate the cyclothon, but it should not come at the cost of other citizens. I was stuck at the same place for more than 45 minutes.” A frustrated citizen, Neha Rahate, said she was stuck in a car for an hour and half while heading to Bandra due to extreme traffic on Lady Jamshedji Road. “It was too much inconvenience to cover a distance of 3 km,” she said.

Atharva Ghanekar tweeted that the cyclothon was carried out at the cost of Mumbai’s traffic. “Absolutely unethical and useless management. Enjoyment of some cyclists at the cost of thousands of people stuck in traffic. Hats off to the officers who were enjoying the traffic instead of managing it,” he said.

A social media user Manasi implored the authorities to ensure that Mumbaikars don’t suffer due to poor management when such events are held. “Highway from Bandra to Worli was jammed with cars not moving at all (sic),” she tweeted.

The Mumbai police, however, said that they had issued a notification about the event as early as November 10 and also posted a note on social media, duly informing citizens about the road closures and diversions.

mid-day contacted the organiser’s media team, but there was no response from them till the time of going to press.

