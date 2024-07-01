Breaking News
Mumbai: Dadar Darbar, new Restaurant-On-Wheel opens for public

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Dadar Darbar, the new

An old train coach revived into a restaurant, Dadar Darbar, the new 'Restaurant-On-Wheel' has been opened for public at Dadar station in central Mumbai.


The Central Railway is one of the railways to initiate the concept of Restaurant-On-Wheels – a series of Old Railway Coaches modified into a restaurant under the innovative ideas of catering policy. It has proved to be very popular, providing  a unique dining experience in a rail-themed setting.


The latest 'Restaurant-On-Wheels' to join the band wagon is the “Dadar Darbar” which has been opened at Central Railway’s Dadar station.


It is a fine-dining place offering a unique and memorable dining experience. 

The “Dadar Darbar” is spacious enough to accommodate 72 patrons and is Restaurant-On-Wheels with maximum capacity on Central Railway.

True to its name, the interior of  “Dadar Darbar” has a palatial ambience and it has become a landmark eatery in the area offering a variety of cuisines at competitive rates. 

An initiative by Mumbai division, “Dadar Darbar” was allotted to M/s Unique Enterprises through e-auction with licence fees of Rs.58.11 lakhs per annum for a period of 5 years. Additional space allotted for the kitchen will fetch Rs.15.59 lakhs per annum to Central Railway. A rail coach having completed its life cycle was  modified by the licensee into an amazing Restaurant designed by a renowned interior designer from Mumbai.

Similar Restaurant On Wheels  are under operation presently at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Amravati and Akola.

These Restaurant on Wheels theme are superb example of passenger friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation.

