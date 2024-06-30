Special Dadar-Nandurbar trains to run between Jul 5-27: Western Railway

The special fare train will depart from Dadar every Friday 15 minutes past midnight and reach Nandurbar at 08.35 am on the same day. It will proceed from Nandurbar every Friday at 8:55pm and reach Dadar at 5:15am

Pic/ X@WesternRly

A special train will be run by the Western Railway between Dadar and Nandurbar from July 5 to 27 to clear passenger rush, reported PTI citing officials on sunday.

As per the PTI report, the special fare train will depart from Dadar every Friday 15 minutes past midnight and reach Nandurbar at 08.35 am on the same day. It will proceed from Nandurbar every Friday at 8:55pm and reach Dadar at 5:15am, the official said.

The train will halt at eleven stations during the journey. These stops will be at Borivali, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Bardoli, Vyara and Navapur stations in both directions, reported PTI.

In a post on X, the Western Railway said that the service has been initiated for the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand.

WR will run 09049/50 Dadar - Nandurbar Special for the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand.



The booking for train nos. 09049 and 09050 will open on 01.07.2024, tomorrow, at all PRS Counters and the IRCTC Website.#WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/2yYJnPOpNj — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 30, 2024

Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir stations, check details

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir railway stations on Sunday.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Borivali and Ram Mandir railway station from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 30th June.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will run on slow lines between Borivali and Andheri stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Borivali and Andheri trains will be worked upto Goregaon on Harbour line.

"Detailed information to the effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements, the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said that it has undertaken various pre monsoon preparatory works on mission mode alongwith proper upkeep and maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets and equipment, etc. The Western Railway has ensured that all works have been completed within the stipulated target. This will ensure smooth and disruption-free train services during the ensuing monsoons.