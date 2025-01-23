Breaking News
World Economic Forum 2025: Maharashtra govt signs 54 MoUs at Davos
Unidentified biker dead after BEST bus hits his two-wheeler in Mumbai
Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai
Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra receive threat messages
Beed Sarpanch murder: Activist demands murder trial be held in Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Darbhanga flights face disruptions due to adverse weather

Mumbai-Darbhanga flights face disruptions due to adverse weather

Updated on: 23 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Passengers express frustration as flights face an average delay of two hours with some being cancelled; the disruptions affected the Mumbai-Darbhanga and Darbhanga-Mumbai sectors

Mumbai-Darbhanga flights face disruptions due to adverse weather

IndiGo requested its passengers to check flight status and explore flexible rebooking options. FILE PIC/ISTOCK

Listen to this article
Mumbai-Darbhanga flights face disruptions due to adverse weather
x
00:00

Flights to and from Darbhanga (UP) faced delays and cancellations on Wednesday because of unfavourable weather conditions at Darbhanga Airport. The disruptions affected the Mumbai-Darbhanga and Darbhanga-Mumbai sectors. SpiceJet’s flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga was delayed and eventually diverted to Kolkata airport, while Indigo cancelled its flight on the same route. Similarly, SpiceJet’s flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai was cancelled, and Indigo’s flight experienced a delay of at least two hours. 


Indigo issues advisory


In its advisory, Indigo informed passengers, “Flights to/from Darbhanga are impacted today (Wednesday) due to weather conditions. We understand how this impacts your travel plan and we truly wish the weather had been more favorable. We request you to check your flight status and explore flexible rebooking options through our website or app. Thank you for understanding. We remain focused on getting you to your destination smoothly and safely as soon as conditions allow.” 


Passenger Speak

A passenger stranded at Darbhanga Airport said, “This is frustrating. I had to reach Mumbai for an important office meeting at BKC but could not make it due to the flights being affected here. We cannot blame the airline for this as no one could have predicted the impact the weather would have on flights. Many passengers are stranded here at Darbhanga Airport with multiple flights either being delayed or cancelled.” A passenger on board SpiceJet SG950 expressed disappointment, saying, “This is not done. The flight was delayed at Mumbai for over two hours and then they diverted the aircraft to Kolkata. I am travelling with my family. This is completely unacceptable.”

Darbhanga flights majorly impacted

Flights to Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad among other cities from Darbhanga faced an average delay time of approximately two hours according to sources in ATC. An ATC source said, “Flights from various cities scheduled to arrive at Darbhanga were diverted to other airports. Flight operating from Delhi to Darbhanga was diverted to Patna airport. Similarly, flights operating from Bangalore airport to Darbhanga were diverted to Varanasi airport. Multiple flights also faced cancellations while many faced delayed departures and arrivals.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai airport mumbai domestic airport chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai mumbai news Uttar Pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK