Flights to and from Darbhanga (UP) faced delays and cancellations on Wednesday because of unfavourable weather conditions at Darbhanga Airport. The disruptions affected the Mumbai-Darbhanga and Darbhanga-Mumbai sectors. SpiceJet’s flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga was delayed and eventually diverted to Kolkata airport, while Indigo cancelled its flight on the same route. Similarly, SpiceJet’s flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai was cancelled, and Indigo’s flight experienced a delay of at least two hours.

Indigo issues advisory

In its advisory, Indigo informed passengers, “Flights to/from Darbhanga are impacted today (Wednesday) due to weather conditions. We understand how this impacts your travel plan and we truly wish the weather had been more favorable. We request you to check your flight status and explore flexible rebooking options through our website or app. Thank you for understanding. We remain focused on getting you to your destination smoothly and safely as soon as conditions allow.”

Passenger Speak

A passenger stranded at Darbhanga Airport said, “This is frustrating. I had to reach Mumbai for an important office meeting at BKC but could not make it due to the flights being affected here. We cannot blame the airline for this as no one could have predicted the impact the weather would have on flights. Many passengers are stranded here at Darbhanga Airport with multiple flights either being delayed or cancelled.” A passenger on board SpiceJet SG950 expressed disappointment, saying, “This is not done. The flight was delayed at Mumbai for over two hours and then they diverted the aircraft to Kolkata. I am travelling with my family. This is completely unacceptable.”

Darbhanga flights majorly impacted

Flights to Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad among other cities from Darbhanga faced an average delay time of approximately two hours according to sources in ATC. An ATC source said, “Flights from various cities scheduled to arrive at Darbhanga were diverted to other airports. Flight operating from Delhi to Darbhanga was diverted to Patna airport. Similarly, flights operating from Bangalore airport to Darbhanga were diverted to Varanasi airport. Multiple flights also faced cancellations while many faced delayed departures and arrivals.”