Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Whatever floats your boat

An enthusiastic morning-walker marches away on Mahim beach.

Rainforest aromas

The vibrant colours of the Amazon are set to light up the sombre grey neighbourhood of BKC. Opening doors by December-end, Amazonia is a restaurant and bar inspired by the rainforest. It will offer diners delicacies from Korean, Japanese, Thai, American and Continental cuisines — all with a touch of the Amazon, shared restaurateur Prasuk Jain (below). “We’ve tried to recreate a modern experience of the forest with an interplay of colours and lights,” he told us. The bar, too, will offer cocktails from 20 countries with a twist of ingredients and influences of the jungle. “We’ll be hosting themed brunches and nights with music, dance, costumes et al,” he added. With elements of Amazonian creatures like jaguars, leopards and monkeys popping up around the space, it sure sounds like a roaring party.

Storytime with Honey Irani



Farhan Akhtar and Honey Irani

Some of this diarist’s fondest childhood memories are of storytime with her grandmother. Like us, Shakya and Akira, the grandchildren of actor-screenwriter Honey Irani could never get enough of their grandmother’s stories. Zoya and Farhan Akhtar’s mother recalled that her grandkids would snuggle next to her after school, all ears for a new story every day. “I would read a lot of stories to them, but they would say, ‘Dadi, no, tell us something new!’ So, I started making up my own stories. Till today, they remember the tales,” she told us. Her eager audience of two prompted her to think of these stories as creative legacies that they will remember her by, so she wrote them down. Now, these tales have taken the shape of two books — Shakya’s Little Secret and Akira, Shakya and the Grouchy Owl (Om Books International). The stories drive home the message of caring for our environment and being at one with nature. “I’m enjoying the process so much that now I’m thinking I should also write some for Zoya and Farhan!” she chuckled.

Ghalib says...

If poetry leads, can music be far behind? Perhaps that is what has drawn Vishal Bhardwaj (right) to Mehfil@Prithvi on December 13. The evening will commemorate the 225th birth anniversary of the Urdu poet, Mirza Ghalib (inset) with a session centred on his poetry and philosophy. Jameel Gulrays (extreme right), who will moderate the session, shared, “I spent many hours discussing Ghalib with Bhardwaj during the pandemic.

His was the first name on my mind for the event.” The author added that Bhardwaj is among the few people who have studied the poet in depth. “It is not easy to understand Ghalib. We will try to discuss the perspectives as we understand them. And if Vishalji can add his musical touch to the poetry, it will be a delight,” Gulrays added.

A golden ticket to the world of cinema

We’re thrilled to hear that film critic, curator and Sunday mid-day columnist Meenakshi Shedde, who is also the India and South Asia Delegate, Berlin International Film Festival, has been invited by the 80th Golden Globe Awards as an international voter. She is the only voter from India among 103 new members from 62 nations invited by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). In between tuning into 345 film submissions, Shedde shared that she is delighted and honoured. “I have been on more than 25 prestigious juries but Golden Globe is special because it is specifically given by film critics and journalists with a vast body of work,” she explained. The Golden Globe Nominations will be announced on December 12. Shedde revealed that her main focus while evaluating the films is always artistic merit. “One of my biggest takeaways was to realise how many women producers there are producing top content in the world. When there’s a woman there controlling the money, it makes a huge difference to the kind of films being made.”

Love and light in Govandi

Young artmakers from the slums of Govandi are learning to add a little light into their lives, and ours. As part of the upcoming Govandi Arts Festival, the folks behind Lamplighter Arts CIC from the UK are in the city. The collective of artists is known for its lantern parade in Bristol — which they will bring to the streets of Govandi during the festival presented by Community Design Agency, Streets Reimagined (UK) along with the Lamplighters. Dee Moxon from the collective, who conducted a workshop with the children, shared, “Working with the young people of Govandi was amazing. They were inspired, creative, engaged and hungry for outside influences. We’ve been here for three days and found suppliers of sustainable willow. We also met rattan makers and found all our materials locally. We look forward to coming back and using them in two months,” Moxon added.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 4 + 1 Submit Request