Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Calm amidst the storm

Two men make time to say a quick prayer amidst a crowd outside the Maruti temple in Malad West

Mumbai on the board



The chess set features structures like Rajabai Tower

The city’s iconic buildings have found their way onto the chessboard courtesy of Bangalore-based designer Abhijit Bansod’s new out-of-the-box project. An intricately designed 3D miniature of the Nehru Centre serves as the rook, while the Rajabai Tower stands in for the bishop. For the designer, however, it’s not the towering structures that stand out, but rather something more humble.

“During my visits to Marine Drive, these peculiar looking tetrapods would always intrigue me. And so, I had to include them on the board as the pawns that defend these structures,” Bansod shared. With all eyes on chess following the Indian team’s clean sweep at the 45th Chess Olympiad last month, Bansod’s next move is to gift the set to the champions. To take a closer look at the pieces, head to @studioadb_design on Instagram.

An AI for Bapu

The Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA) at IIT Bombay hopes to extend the celebration of the Mahatma’s principles beyond a one-day affair. A special programme organised by the centre today and tomorrow will witness experts implement Gandhian principles in contemporary fields such as sustainability, AI, and evolving educational policies. “There’s more to Gandhi’s teachings than meets the eye. The concept of the charkha and self-dependence, for instance, is a lesson in sustainability for today’s youth,” shared professor and co-ordinator for the programme, Pankaj Sekhsaria (inset). On the back of spinning wheel workshops that concluded yesterday, Sekhsaria is now inviting interested folk from all walks of life to join the discussions. To learn more, write to psekhsaria@gmail.com.

A sweet song of hope



Renu Sharma in performance and Priyanka Jundare

Priyanka Jundare, a naturalist, recently encountered something extraordinary on her commute from Dombivli to Dadar. Amid the bustle of the Mumbai local on October 2, she was drawn to the voice of 57-year-old Renu Sharma, singing, Tujhse naraz nahi zindagi, from the film Masoom. What makes Sharma’s performance truly special is her mission — raising awareness for children battling cancer. A cancer survivor, Sharma has been performing in the ladies’ compartment of Mumbai locals to share her story, raise awareness, and encourage donations for her cause. In the daily vlogs shared by Sharma on her social media pages, commuters often join in or tap their feet along to Sharma’s tunes. “She inspired me to step out of my comfort zone to make a difference, just as she does every day,” Jundare shared. As the train approached Kurla, Sharma revealed more about her mission. “She described herself as a 57-year-young kid, explaining how her personal battle with cancer had given her the drive to help children in their own fight,” Jundare recalled.

Lessons in juggling



The juggling simulator at the Musuem

City-based juggler Omkar Dhareshwar is on a break from the city’s bustle this weekend. Dhareshwar will make his way to Goa to present his new creation — a juggling simulator made using PVC pipes and balls — at the Museum of Goa in Pilem.



Omkar Dhareshwar

“I had shown curator Sajid Wajid Shaikh a rough concept of the learning tool years ago. He reached out to me with the prospect of presenting it at the Homo Ludens: The Art of Play exhibition that opens this weekend at the museum. It’s the perfect platform to debut the tool and get valuable feedback from the users, I hope it sparks an interest among young visitors,” he shared.

Gaga over Joker in Khar



The mural is painted on a wall on Nargis Dutt Road in Khar West

Walk past Olive Bar and Kitchen in Khar, and there is a chance you will find Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn staring back. The mural, graffiti artist NME’s latest creation, marks their upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux. “This was the second time we were approached by a Hollywood production house for the mural.

Our previous Godzilla vs King Kong mural was large, but given the heavy rains, we felt that a smaller piece would be better,” the artist said. Measuring 16 ft x 55 ft, the mural took four days to complete. A fan of the series, the artist is now working on a video montage that draws parallels between the movie and familiar scenes from Mumbai. “It will feature the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Mumbai’s trusted police fleet,” he shared, giving us a peek. We’re all eyes.