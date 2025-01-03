Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Hello, Neighbour

A parakeet and pigeon become unlikely neighbours as the former pokes its head out of the AC pipeline of a building in Chikuwadi at Borivli

A feast fit for a new year



An aerial view of the grass design

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo welcomed 2025 with a deliciously innovative treat on January 1. The authorities laid out fresh grass and produce in the shape of ‘2024’. With some help from the friendly resident spotted deer, the zoo was able to record a timelapse video of the deer feasting on the digit 4, marking the end of the year.

“Surprisingly, we didn’t need to step in to guide the deer. With minimal intervention, they somehow chowed down on the last digit first. Almost as if it was a rehearsed drill,” shared zoo biologist Dr Abhishek Satam (inset). Well, at least someone will be sticking to eating their greens this year.

A count for the Indian Skimmer



A pair of Indian Skimmer. Pic courtesy/Parveen Shaikh

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in collaboration with Bird Count India is organising the fifth edition of Indian Skimmer Count at specific locations across the country. “We generally organise this event in two phases — the first count usually takes place in December or January and the next one happens in February. We have slotted specific days for the count so that there is repetition,” Parveen Shaikh (below), coordinator of the event and a senior scientist at BNHS, told this diarist.

The event has a list of locations frequented by the species where people are encouraged to go for a careful count of the bird. “The motive behind this event is to get an idea of the distribution and population of the Indian Skimmer, which is an endangered species. There are three ways through which people can participate in the event. They can upload their data on the eBird website, fill up a Google form and send it to us, or they can fill in the datasheet that we will send once people register. We also encourage people to inform us if they have not spotted a single bird in their locations as absent data for such counts is also important. Once the data is collected we will collate it and release the number,” Shaikh elaborated.

Books for everyone



A girl browses the shelves at the library. Pic courtesy/Rajendra Aklekar

While most of us turn to digital devices for all our needs, the residents of Mulund East are trying to slowly change this practice. Rangkoushalya Katta, an open library on Sant Ramdas Road in the eastern suburb has been crowd-sourcing books from people to create a physical space where people can freely read and borrow books. “The idea behind the open library is to encourage people to move away from digital devices and read books. We initially started by putting out messages for donation and later, the word spread everywhere. Now, people from the USA and Dubai send us contributions for the library. There are no rules on the reading and borrowing of books, and the space is open 24x7, one of the reasons why we have seen senior citizens and children spend so much time in the library,” Ramesh Meshram (inset), founder, told this diarist.

Dancing equations

City-based Kathak danseuse Aditi Bhagwat is on a busy schedule. She is set to break new ground by performing Kathak for the first time at the Feet On Earth dance festival at the Hyderabad Public School this month. “It is the first time they are hosting a Kathak performance. My performance is titled Laya Ki Kahaani. It is built around the story of rhythm — time and pace and how it is crucial to both dance and music,” Bhagwat explained. In addition to performing herself, the dancer hopes to introduce the audience to the experience as well. “I will also be teaching them the Mathematics of Kathak. People do not often realise the equations we use to memorise rhythm, and are surprised. I will also be using mime or gat bhaav to tell the story of three generations of nayikas; from my grandmother to me,” she shared with us.

Sound of freedom



Ankur Tewari in performance. File pic

Composer Ankur Tewari is kicking off 2025 with a bang. After two years with Coke Studio Bharat, the musician is turning his attention to a new album, Mr Faarigh. “The Urdu word means free and unbothered. It reflects the sound and vibe that I am in search of,” shared Tewari. Already in production, with the singer working on the songs, the album is expected to be ready post monsoon. “I am looking to explore a raw, unpolished sound and a throwback to times when things were simpler,” he added.