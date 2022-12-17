Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Let's giddy-up!

A girl tries to mount a horse at Dadar Chowpatty.

Basque in the news

A slice of Europe will now be served in Worli with the launch of Gaurav Choksey’s new rooftop dining space, Zerua, today. “We wanted to create a space that provides privacy and calm,” he told us. Inspired by the Basque word for sky, the interiors embody its influence in the concept and the Baserri architecture designed by Ashish Kambli. As for the cuisine, Choksey revealed, “The food and drinks are cosmopolitan, but we have incorporated a few dishes from Basque cuisine, too.”

No kidding here

Rights and duties are two sides of the same coin. There’s no point complaining about the plight of our roads or the nuisance of littering, if we, as dutiful citizens, don’t take matters in our hands, believes Tripti Narula, a civic educator with Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA). Under her guidance, kids from the Little Flower of Jesus School drove home the message with an engaging skit at a Christmas carnival in Cuffe Parade. “We are trying to foster civic sense among young adults. The play is aimed at creating public awareness. We all want to live in a clean, green and safe city. But you have to keep the authorities in check and perform your own civic duty, too. For instance, you could call on the helpline 1098 if you want to report child labour,” she reminded us.

On equal ground

Ratna Pathak Shah

Considering the inexplicable times that we are living in, this evening will witness an interesting conversation at Lady Willingdon Hostel in Colaba, where significant contributions of Muslim men and women to the evolution of India will take centrestage. Ahead of National Minorities Rights Day (December 18), the chat is prompted by the release of the book The Queen, The Courtesan, The Doctor, The Writer: 50 Inspiring Stories of Muslims by Sabah Khan. Moderated by Sameera Khan, the discussion will feature GG Parikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Farida Lambay. Sabah, co-founder of the NGO Parcham, shared that the book is a celebration of the legacy of rebellion, resilience and reform. “In the backdrop of the Citizenship [Amendment] Act, we keep getting questioned as anti-nationals, but the fact is that our grandparents decided to claim India as their own and stayed back as they believed it would be a secular country. This book is a reminder that Muslims are equal citizens. It’s also a reminder to Muslims that there’s a need to move out of this victimhood, claim our history and speak to the world.”

Sabah Khan and GG Parikh

A special wishlist

The Christmas tree is the centrepiece of the party arranged by the gallery

It’s that time of the year when the holiday spirit rubs off on each one of us. Soaking in the cheer, Method, the art space in Bandra, is organising a gift drive for underprivileged kids. Every season, the gallery prepares a worksheet with names of children and their wishes. “We have known these kids for a long time. I used to run a digital agency and some of them would come to our office to play word games. We occasionally bring them to the gallery for workshops or exhibitions. We host a Christmas party so they can enjoy and once a year, receive a gift,” founder Sahil Arora told this diarist. Lend them a hand to tick off the kiddie wishlist by heading to @methodbandra.

Green yoga

The yoga sessions seek to engage morning-walkers at SGNP

Fitness enthusiasts will soon be able to breathe in fresh forest air while practising pranayama. The forest department along with the

Nature Interpretation Center (NIC) at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) is starting forest yoga sessions. Shubham Murlidhar Hadkar, nature education and extension officer at NIC, said the idea is to attract morning-walkers. “A lot of people walk here daily but aren’t aware of the significance of the park. We want to connect people to nature through yoga. A yoga teacher will conduct the sessions from Tuesday to Sunday.” To perfect your suryanamaskar in the heart of the forest, check out @sanjaygandhinationalpark.

